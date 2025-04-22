Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The highly anticipated Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn clash is set to take place on Saturday, April 26, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The 12-round middleweight bout, with Eubank Jr. defending his IBO title, comes 35 years after their iconic family rivalry began, when Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn faced off in two memorable showdowns.

Eubank Jr. and Benn were originally scheduled to face off in October 2022, but the bout was canceled after 'The Destroyer' failed two drug tests leading up to the fight. Benn tested positive for clomifene, a female fertility drug that is banned both in and out of competition by WADA.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

The walk to the ring, accompanied by powerful entrance music, is one of the most defining moments of any high-stakes fight, transforming the arena into a charged atmosphere brimming with anticipation. More than just a spectacle, these entrances amplify the intensity of the fight.

While the official walkout songs for the upcoming Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight have yet to be announced, it's worth revisiting the entrance tracks they previously selected.

With a professional record of 34-3, including 25 knockouts, Eubank Jr. enters this fight as the more seasoned boxer. The 35-year-old from East Sussex was last in action in October 2024, where he delivered a seventh-round knockout victory over Kamil Szeremeta to claim the vacant IBO middleweight title.

When it comes to his walk to the ring, 'Next Gen' has consistently chosen 'Still D.R.E.' by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg as his entrance song, a track he’s embraced for some time now.

Meanwhile, Benn boasts an unbeaten professional record of 23-0, with 14 of those victories coming by knockout. The 28-year-old Londoner will be making his return to the ring after a February 2024 outing, where he secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over Peter Dobson.

'The Destroyer' has previously made his entrance to the iconic track 'Ready or Not' by the Fugees.

