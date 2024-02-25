"Chris Lee needs to be fired" - MMA world reacts as Brandon Royval edges Brandon Moreno in "terrible" split decision at UFC Mexico City

UFC Mexico City's main event was marred by controversy as Brandon Royval beat Brandon Moreno in a closely contested flyweight bout. While Royval emerged victorious via split decision, the outcome sparked outrage among fans and fighters alike.

While Royval avenged his previous loss to Moreno with a hard-fought win, the judges' scorecards (48-47, 46-49, 48-47) sparked debate among fans and fighters alike.

One fan stated:

"Chris Lee needs to be fired"

Another said:

"Holy sh*t, that's one of the worst decisions I've ever seen. #UFCMexico"

Lightweight contender Terrance McKinney picked on the scorecard that had Moreno winning:

"49-46 is crazy"

Another fan questioned the judges' criteria, particularly in awarding Royval the first round:

"Maybe I'm crazy. But how did Chris Lee give Royval round 1. I thought that was the only really clear round for Moreno."

Check out some of the fans' reactions below:

Fans react to judges' decision for Moreno vs. Royval

However, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja seemingly endorsed the decision, stating:

"Royval won."

Meanwhile, Iraqi fighter Amir Albazi, initially scheduled to face Moreno, offered his perspective:

"They both looked horrible. I see you guys soon"

With this victory, the 31-year-old Royval extended his record to a total of 16 wins with seven losses.

Brandon Royval calls out Alexandre Pantoja after split-decision win

UFC Mexico City witnessed Brandon Royval secure a hard-fought split-decision victory over former champion Brandon Moreno. But the win wasn't enough for 'Raw Dawg', who set his sights on the current flyweight king, Alexandre Pantoja, during his post-fight interview:

"Ain't no motherf**er holding me ever again, I'm going to their f*cking houses and taking their f**ing sh**."

Royval also acknowledged the unwavering support from the Mexican crowd:

"I know that doesn't count, but the only reason I get through this s*** is because I got that Mexican heart like all you guys... I love you people. I love Mexico. Hey, I'm one of you guys as much as I can be. The best part of me is you." [H/t: ESPN]

