"Chris Lee needs to be fired" - MMA world reacts as Brandon Royval edges Brandon Moreno in "terrible" split decision at UFC Mexico City

While Royval avenged his previous loss to Moreno with a hard-fought win, the judges' scorecards (48-47, 46-49, 48-47) sparked debate among fans and fighters alike.
One fan stated:
"Chris Lee needs to be fired"
Another said:
"Holy sh*t, that's one of the worst decisions I've ever seen. #UFCMexico"
Lightweight contender Terrance McKinney picked on the scorecard that had Moreno winning:
"49-46 is crazy"
Another fan questioned the judges' criteria, particularly in awarding Royval the first round:
"Maybe I'm crazy. But how did Chris Lee give Royval round 1. I thought that was the only really clear round for Moreno."
However, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja seemingly endorsed the decision, stating:
"Royval won."
Meanwhile, Iraqi fighter Amir Albazi, initially scheduled to face Moreno, offered his perspective:
"They both looked horrible. I see you guys soon"
With this victory, the 31-year-old Royval extended his record to a total of 16 wins with seven losses.
Brandon Royval calls out Alexandre Pantoja after split-decision win
UFC Mexico City witnessed Brandon Royval secure a hard-fought split-decision victory over former champion Brandon Moreno. But the win wasn't enough for 'Raw Dawg', who set his sights on the current flyweight king, Alexandre Pantoja, during his post-fight interview:
"Ain't no motherf**er holding me ever again, I'm going to their f*cking houses and taking their f**ing sh**."
Royval also acknowledged the unwavering support from the Mexican crowd:
"I know that doesn't count, but the only reason I get through this s*** is because I got that Mexican heart like all you guys... I love you people. I love Mexico. Hey, I'm one of you guys as much as I can be. The best part of me is you." [H/t: ESPN]