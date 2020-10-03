Chris Weidman makes a bizarre call-out for fight against Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya

Chris Weidman's peak may be over, but Israel Adesanya is on top of his game right now and there's no disputing the fact that he's the best Middleweight in the world.

Israel Adesanya has title victories over Kelvin Gastelum, Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, and now Paulo Costa. The Eraser lost to Israel Adesanya in a one-sided beatdown that saw the referee stop the contest in the second round.

Chris Weidman, for some reason, appears to be interested in fighting Israel Adesanya. Not only that, but he truly believes that he has what it takes to beat the young Champion. On Twitter, Chris Weidman seemingly called out Israel Adesanya for the second time, claiming that he can defeat him:

Heyyy I just realized I have 2 common opponents with Adesanya...Gastelum who I finished. Then Silva who I finished twice. Adesanya squeaked by decisions on both of those guys.. Adesanya is just another Silva without the black belt in Jitsu. Easy 💴 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 3, 2020

It's a claim that won't go down very well with MMA fans. Chris Weidman won his first fight in over three years this past August against Omari Akhmedov. Since late 2015, Chris Weidman's record inside the Octagon has been 2-5, all of which have been brutal finishes.

Chris Weidman might be ranked in the Top 10, but in the eyes of many UFC fans, he simply isn't on that level anymore. It's hard to blame anyone for thinking so given his track record since losing the Middleweight Championship.

Can Chris Weidman get back into title contention?

It's hard to see a timeline where Chris Weidman is back fighting for the title again. The Top 10 Middleweight rankings is filled with stacked fighters and the top 6-7 is essentially a murderer's row.

All of the talent present in the division realistically have more advantages than Chris Weidman physically and mentally, which is why it's hard to bet against anyone he faces inside the Octagon. If he were to pull off a miraculous win streak, then it would be one of the best stories in MMA history.