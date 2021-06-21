Chris Weidman names the ideal next opponent for Anderson Silva

Chris Weidman has suggested that his former UFC rival Anderson Silva should face Roy Jones Jr. for his next boxing bout.

The former UFC middleweight champion took to Twitter to make it known that Silva vs. 'RJ' is the fight he would love to see.

Highlighting a tweet from Ariel Helwani, Chris Weidman wrote that he would love for his former UFC foe to step into the boxing ring with Jones Jr. next.

Here's what 'The All American' tweeted out:

I would love to see that! https://t.co/ZcWF0P2mPy — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 20, 2021

Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva were two of the biggest rivals in the UFC's middleweight division at one stage in their careers.

Weidman won the UFC middleweight title from Silva and even defeated 'The Spider' in the rematch between the two.

With Silva departing the UFC in 2020 after his bout against Uriah Hall, the former UFC middleweight champion jumped ship into the world of boxing.

In his first boxing bout in years, Silva dominated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and won via a split decision.

By the looks of it, Silva is far from done with the sport of boxing and could potentially return to the ring in the near future. It remains to be seen who his next opponent is going to be.

Chris Weidman recently suffered a horrific leg injury at UFC 261

At the UFC 261 pay-per-view, Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury, one that Anderson Silva had previously suffered in a similar fashion against Weidman himself.

Coincidentally, Weidman also suffered the injury against Uriah Hall, the man Silva fought in his last ever UFC fight.

That being said, the former UFC middleweight champion is now on the road to recovery and is hoping to recover to the point where he'll be able to enter the octagon again..

After suffering such a serious injury, it's quite unlikely for a fighter to go back to competing. But given how determined Weidman has been throughout his career, we shouldn't write off a return for him.

