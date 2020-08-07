Chris Weidman reveals if he is interested in Anderson Silva trilogy fight

Chris Weidman will be returning to the Octagon this weekend against Omari Akhmedov, in what is a must-win fight for the former UFC Middleweight Champion.

Speaking of the Middleweight Championship, Chris Weidman initially won the belt at UFC 162 when he finished off Anderson Silva, via second-round KO. 'The All American' was also victorious in the rematch at UFC 168, finishing off Silva in a similar fashion, that is, via another round two TKO.

While speaking on the UFC Vegas 6 Media Day, Weidman was asked if he would be interested in a trilogy fight against Silva, to which the former responded by claiming that there is no point in a third fight against 'The Spider' since Weidman dominated both of their previous meetings. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“I just don’t see how it is interesting at all. I completely dominated him every single second of every single round that we fought up until the finishes. So, I don’t really have an interest in fighting a guy that I was able to dominate twice.”- Chris Weidman said at the UFC Vegas 6 media day.

Ever since fighting each other, both Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva have struggled in the UFC and both men have fallen down the pecking order in the Middleweight Division.

With Anderson Silva seemingly set for his final two fights in the UFC, it is unlikely that the promotion will grant him an opportunity to avenge either of his losses to Chris Weidman.

Chris Weidman's return to the UFC

Chris Weidman will be returning to the UFC this weekend when he faces Omari Akhmedov in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 6. The former Middleweight Champion has dropped back to his old stomping ground after one unsuccessful fight at Light Heavyweight against Dominick Reyes.

And in his return fight at Middleweight, 'The All American' will try and make sure that he puts an end to his losing streak in the UFC.