Ever since losing the UFC Middleweight Championship, Chris Weidman hasn't had the best of runs in the UFC, going 2-5 inside the Octagon. However, that didn't hold The All American back from calling out the reigning division champion, Israel Adesanya.

The Last Stylebender though didn't appreciate Chris Weidman's callout though, and asked the latter to register a few more wins before he could talk of a shot at the title.

The former middleweight champ, who is on the back of a win to Omari Akhmedov, responded by doubling down on his callout and even labeled Adesanya as "two-faced."

Chris Weidman calls out Israel Adesanya

Chris Weidman has been calling for a shot at the UFC Middleweight Championship, just days after Israel Adesanya dispatched Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253. The Last Stylebender, who dominated his last title fight, doesn't seem to be interested in a match-up against Weidman.

The All American, however, seems quite confident in his callout, as he claimed that Israel Adesanya wants no part of the problem and that he would even crush the reigning champion.

Here is what Chris Weidman wrote in response to Israel Adesanya:

You were very nice to my face that night to be talking like that on your phone. Two faced as hell! I would grab your weak ass and crush you! YOU remember our interactions that night and YOU know this is a problem you don’t want https://t.co/oBy2YE5iF0 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 3, 2020

As things stand in the Middleweight division, Israel Adesanya is scheduled to face the winner of the UFC 254 bout between Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.

The Last Stylebender himself has called for a fight against Cannonier. However, he is ready to throw it down once again with the former division champion in Whittaker.

Advertisement

Israel Adesanya established his place as the undisputed middleweight champion by initially beating Robert Whittaker. Since then, he has followed it up with two wins over Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa, who are arguably two of the scariest strikers in the UFC's Middleweight Division.

As for Chris Weidman, the only way the former middleweight champ can get a shot at the title is if he compiles a few more wins under his belt.