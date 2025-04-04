Christian Knowles leads younger brother Lyndon Knowles to "the biggest fight of his career" at ONE Fight Night 30

Christian Knowles demonstrated remarkable selflessness as he eagerly embraced the chance to mentor his younger brother, Lyndon Knowles, ahead of the latter's ONE Championship debut this Friday, April 4.

The 38-year-old Englishman will make his maiden appearance in the world's largest martial arts organization by challenging two-sport king Roman Kryklia for the Ukrainian's ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30, happening live in U.S. primetime at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Recently, Christian took to Instagram to send his best wishes to Lyndon, whom he played a key role in shaping into one of the most multi-dimensional strikers in the sport today — with three reigns as the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Christian wrote:

"Wishing my brother, Lyndon, the best in his ONE Championship world title fight."

The siblings could soon mount another world title on the walls of Knowlesly Academy as Lyndon earns a shot at 26 pounds of gold in his upcoming assignment.

While they haven't reached that milestone yet, Chritian sees his brother's opportunity to chase his dream under the bright lights as an accomplishment in itself. He added:

"My brother, Lyndon, steps into the ring for the biggest fight of his career — a shot at the ONE Championship world title. This moment is the result of years of dedication, sacrifice, and relentless hard work."

Christian Knowles looks to rub world title magic on younger brother

Lyndon Knowles is undoubtedly up against a formidable challenge — both in stature and skill — when he faces the 6-foot-7 Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30.

However, he couldn't have a more fitting coach in his corner than Christian Knowles, who has steered Jonathan Haggerty to world title triumphs in two divisions and two sports under the promotion's banner.

Christian will be looking to work his magic on Lyndon as his younger brother goes head-to-head with Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30, which airs live and for free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

