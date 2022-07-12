Free full fight: When Christian Lee annihilated Japanese legend Shinya Aoki to capture lightweight belt

Christian Lee impressed the combat sports world when he earned the ONE Lightweight World Championship against Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki.

Before Lee attempts to recapture his title against Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160, fans can watch 'The Warrior' capture the title in 2019.

ONE Championship shared on YouTube:

"Christian Lee vs. Shinya Aoki | Full Fight Replay... Ahead of Christian Lee’s highly-anticipated ONE Lightweight World Title rematch with Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160 on August 26, relive his historic battle with Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in 2019!"

Lee entered this bout having won consecutive TKO victories to earn his world title shot. Aoki had just captured the lightweight belt for the second time in his career. He defeated the then-champion and avenged an earlier loss to the Filipino-born Eduard Folayang.

Shinya Aoki vs. Christian Lee was an action-packed fight. The Japanese submission specialist earned early takedowns and even a full-mount at one point to begin raining down elbows and punches.

Shinya Aoki had a strong armbar submission in round one, which Lee miraculously survived and rolled out of. Early in round two, 'The Warrior' Lee marched forward with punches which dropped Aoki.

Lee extended his TKO win streak and captured the illustrious ONE Lightweight World Championship along the way.

Ok Rae Yoon vs Christian Lee at ONE 160

Lee was on a six-fight win streak and had won his most recent two world title defenses via TKO before losing the title in 2021. At ONE 160 on August 26, the Canadian-American will look to recapture his world title, which he lost in a close match against South Korea's Ok Rae Yoon.

'The Warrior' Lee was furious with the judges' decision. In the post-fight interview, he said:

“I have absolute respect for Ok Rae Yoon. But let’s bring it to the board. I want an instant rematch. That was bullsh*t. I won that fight. I know my skills, I believe in my skills. I think it deserves an instant rematch. Let’s bring it to the board. Make the decision or overturn it. Do whatever it takes to get a rematch.”

Lee will have the opportunity to avenge his loss and take back his ONE Championship world title at ONE 160 on August 26. The event will also feature a featherweight world championship showdown between two knockout artists in Thanh Le vs Tang Kai.

