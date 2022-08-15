Christian Lee called “bulls**t” on Ok Rae Yoon’s win in their first meeting, can he redeem himself at ONE 160?

'The Warrior' Christian Lee lost his ONE lightweight world championship when he faced Ok Rae Yoon in 2021. The Singaporean-American quickly took to the microphone and called the result "bulls**t" in the post-fight interview. At ONE 160 on August 26, Lee will get a chance to avenge this loss.

On Instagram, ONE Championship recently posted some clips of the 2021 fight, along with the question:

"INSTANT REMATCH 😤 Can Christian Lee reclaim the ONE Lightweight World Championship when he runs it back with Ok Rae Yoon on August 26?"

The two top lightweight fighters met with the title on the line and the fight became an instant classic, widely regarded as one of the best of 2021. With near submission finishes, knockdowns, combination power strikes, and everything MMA can offer, it was a barnburner.

The judges gave the decision to the South Korean fighter, which infuriated Lee, who did not mince his words when he spoke to the audience. Microphone in hand, he said:

“I want an instant rematch. That was bulls**t. I believe in my skills, let’s bring it to the board, make the decision. Overturn it. Let’s get a rematch.”

Christian Lee's ONE 160 Game Plan against Ok Rae Yoon

'The Warrior' Lee got his wish and will have his rematch this month. Ok Rae Yoon will put his newly-earned ONE lightweight gold on the line when he faces the former lightweight king at ONE 160 on August 26.

Ok Rae Yoon is a challenging fighter for any opponent. With his size and strength, fighters have struggled to effectively grapple against him. On the feet, he packs power but chooses his exchanges wisely. The South Korean will not engage in all-out brawls with his rivals. Instead, he waits for opportunities to return fire.

This strategy has brought Ok victories against former ONE featherweight champion Marat Gafurov, MMA legend Eddie Alvarez, and Christian Lee.

Lee will need to adjust his gameplan if he is to dethrone Ok this month. Rather than cycling between the ground and striking on the feet, Lee would benefit from an all-grappling affair.

'The Warrior' is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but has developed punching power over time. The best work from the Singaporean-American comes from his grappling acumen. Lee will need to commit to a top-control-only plan in this fight, where he doesn't give up position for a submission, instead staying on top and working ground-and-pound.

Despite many close attempts, Ok has never been stopped via submission. He is an expert in escaping attempts. With that, Lee will need to employ a top-heavy wrestling game to walk away with the ONE lightweight belt.

