Christian Lee confident younger bro Adrian can beat Kade Ruotolo at his own game in MMA: “Winning with submission”

Christian Lee thinks his little brother, up-and-coming MMA star Adrian Lee, could beat ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo in the all-encompassing discipline.

Ad

With both Ruotolo and the 19-year-old phenom slowly climbing their way up the lightweight MMA ranks, there's been a lot of talk about a potential clash between the two.

Of course, we're probably still a long way from that since they only have six combined professional mixed martial arts bouts between them, but it's clear that fans strongly believe Lee and Ruotolo will eventually emerge as two of the best fighters the sport has ever seen.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Asked about a potential clash between his younger brother and the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, Christian Lee believes that Adrian Lee would be able to submit Ruotolo

"And you know, it’s an MMA fight," the older Lee brother told the Bangkok Post. "So I think that you could see the two of them squaring off and Adrian winning with submission."

Ad

Ad

Like Christian Lee, Adrian believes a fight with Kade Ruotolo is a matter of when, not if

Though Kade Ruotolo only has three fights in MMA, like himself, Adrian Lee truly believes that the Atos BJJ star is one of the biggest threats in all of the lightweight division.

Offering his thoughts on a potential meeting with Ruotolo down the line, 'The Phenom' thinks that before long, their paths will cross.

Ad

"I definitely think that right now, Kade is one of the biggest threats in the lightweight division," Adrian Lee said during the ONE 172 pre-fight show. "I’m excited to see how we line up in the future, but I defintely want to stay really active this year and the next year and hopefully get a title shot coming in soon."

Ad

For now, the undefeated Lee will look to continue his impressive run inside the Circle.

Are you interested in seeing Adrian Lee and Kade Ruotolo going toe-to-toe on martial arts' biggest global stage?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.