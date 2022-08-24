“Whether it takes one round or all five” - Christian Lee determined to beat Ok Rae Yoon

Christian Lee will headline ONE 160 on August 26 in a rematch nearly a year in the making. The former lightweight world champion will attempt to regain ONE gold after dropping a controversial decision to reigning world titleholder Ok Rae Yoon at ONE: Revolution last September.

Following a unanimous decision loss, one that much of the MMA community disagreed with, ‘The Warrior’ has been lobbying for a rematch with the South Korean.

Now, Lee is just mere hours away from that opportunity. Speaking to ONE ahead of the long-awaited sequel bout, Lee discussed his intentions to keep the judges out of it this time.

“For me, I don’t think he’s gonna stand a chance going into this fight.”

Christian Lee further commented on his statement, saying:

“Whether it takes one round or all five, I’m gonna finish him before the last bell rings. I feel that I have nothing to prove, my goal isn’t to go out there and prove anything to anyone I know in myself what I can do.”

In their first meeting, Lee caused a significant amount of damage in the first 15 minutes of the bout, even knocking down Ok in the third. However, as they entered the championship rounds, Lee noticeably slowed and the South Korean began to take over to secure the nod from the judges.

Lee has no intentions of letting Ok Rae Yoon off the hook when the two meet in the circle for the second time.

Christian Lee plans to right the wrong in the rematch with Ok Rae Yoon

Christian Lee has been very vocal about his thoughts on the decision levied by the judges in his first meeting with Ok Rae Yoon in 2021.

Immediately following the loss, ‘The Warrior’ called the decision “b*llshit” and asked for a formal review. While ONE Championship’s competition committee honored his request, there were not enough votes to justify overturning the decision.

Winning six straight fights up to that point, the loss abruptly stopped Lee’s momentum. ‘The Warrior’ hopes to get things back on track with a big win on Friday.

“You know getting my title back means getting back on track and righting a wrong decision and just bring things back to the way that it should be, the way the things were before.”

Christian Lee concluded his interview with a direct message to the current world champion.

“My only message to Ok Rae Yoon is I hope you’re training hard, I hope you don’t have any injuries and I look forward to seeing you inside the circle again soon.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard