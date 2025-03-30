Christian Lee doesn’t want to mess up Adrian Lee’s training regimen with ‘a different philosophy’: “The formula is working”

Christian Lee's philosophy is if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Thus far, that plan of action has worked pretty well. Not just for his career, but for his younger brother, Adrian Lee, who bagged his third straight win at ONE 172 in Japan.

The 19-year-old phenom delivered his most dominant performance yet, besting Takeharu Ogawa in just 63 seconds inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena.

Guiding his brother's career both cage side and in the gym, Christian Lee stressed the importance of keeping the same philosophy during every one of Adrian Lee's fight camps. Speaking to South China Morning Post, the elder Lee said:

"Every camp, every team has a different philosophy behind their fighting strategy".

"But for us, what we’ve done has worked, and so we continue to try to evolve it and make it better, but the formula is working, so we haven’t done too much to change it."

Adrian Lee is now a perfect 3-0 under the ONE Championship banner, all of his wins coming via submission.

Will Adrian Lee live up to the legacy that Angela and Christian Lee have built in ONE Championship?

Earning his fastest victory yet, Christian Lee can't help but marvel at how quickly Adrian Lee is developing and evolving as a mixed martial artist:

"He’s definitely leveled up. I think every day he’s in the gym, he’s getting better, and you can see that his time off from his last fight to this one that he’s getting sharper everytime he gets in there."

Of course, winning is in the Lee family's blood.

Before Adrian Lee became ONE Championship's most highly touted prospect, Christian Lee established himself as one of the promotion's most prolific finishers, putting away 16 of his 17 wins inside the distance and capturing both the ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world championships.

Then there's Angela Lee, the first-ever and eight-time ONE atomweight MMA world champion who tapped out eight of her 11 opponents, including reigning ONE strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan and three-sport champion Stamp Fairtex.

Will Adrian Lee continue to climb the lightweight ranks and carry on the legacy of his big brother and sister? Only time will tell.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

