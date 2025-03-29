“He’s definitely leveled up” - Christian Lee in awe of brother Adrian’s insane progression after ONE 172 masterclass

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee could not be more proud of younger brother and ward, 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee.

'The Phenom' made quick work of previously unbeaten Japanese fighter Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last weekend in Japan, winning via first-round anaconda choke.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Christian talked about Adrian's performance and says he was pleased with what he saw from his little brother.

'The Warrior' said:

"He’s definitely leveled up. I think every day he’s in the gym, he’s getting better, and you can see that his time off from his last fight to this one that he’s getting sharper everytime he gets in there."

With the victory, Adrian Lee moved to a perfect 3-0 in his professional mixed martial arts career.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

Christian Lee says he and brother Adrian share many similarities: "It’s nice that we kind of all do have the same trait"

Two-division MMA king 'The Warrior' Christian Lee says fans can expect his little brother, 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee, to follow in his footsteps because they share the same fighter makeup and DNA.

He said on the ONE 172 pre-show feature:

"It’s great. It’s nice that we kind of all do have the same trait. My parents, they started off teaching martial arts, then all the kids ended up growing up in fighting. So my brother and I, we’re in the gym everyday, we’re pushing each other."

