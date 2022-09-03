“I was a completely different fighter” - Christian Lee says he beat Ok Rae Yoon at full strength

Christian Lee felt he was at 100% when he beat Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160 on August 26.

Where Lee previously felt he was at 50% in their first match, he returned sharper than before to leave no doubt that he deserved the belt the second time around. Lee looked like a completely different fighter compared to his first outing with the South Korean power striker back in 2021.

Calling the decision loss “bulls***” last September, the 24-year-old slugger vowed to set the record straight in their rematch. He studied his rival and gave him credit for his strong chin and ability to survive impossible situations. However, deep down, Lee believed that Ok didn’t get a chance to see what he was actually capable of.

In his post-fight interview after their rematch, Christian Lee told ONE Championship:

“You know, I felt him in our first fight. We went five rounds together. I had a very good feel of what he was going to bring to the table. And you know, on the other end, for him, what he saw that night in our first meeting was not me and my full abilities. I really feel that. So the training that I put in for this one, I feel that I was a completely different fighter. And so I knew that I was going to win. And in my heart, I knew that I was going to get a finish. So there was no doubt.”

Ok Rae Yoon had accrued three decision victories before getting a shot at the world title. He faced notable opponents such as Eddie Alvarez and Marat Gafurov on his rise to lightweight gold, controlling the fights with his stunning standup and near-perfect takedown defense.

However, Christian Lee backed up his trash-talk and proved he was on another level, outclassing Ok with a quick TKO finish in the second round.

Watch Christian Lee's ONE 160 post-fight interview below:

Angela Lee calls her brother Christian Lee a “freaking inspiration” following ONE 160 victory

It’s no secret that Christian Lee has one of the best support systems on the planet. His well-known family at United MMA in Hawaii inspires and educates a new generation of fighters who might want to follow in their footsteps. With Lee’s recent TKO victory, their fan base only keeps growing.

However, no one could’ve been prouder or felt more motivated to retain a world title than atomweight queen Angela Lee. She took to Twitter to celebrate her brother’s win by saying:

“My freaking inspiration!!! @ChristianLeeMMA you showed the whole world why you are the true CHAMP! What an incredible second round TKO! So so proud of you bro!!! Your performance last night motivates me that much more to get that second belt!! #ANDNEW x2"

Angela Lee @angelaleemma 🏼



So so proud of you bro!!!

Your performance last night motivates me that much more to get that second belt!! 🏼 My freaking inspiration!!! @ChristianLeeMMA you showed the whole world why you are the true CHAMP! What an incredible second round TKO!So so proud of you bro!!!Your performance last night motivates me that much more to get that second belt!! #ANDNEW x2 My freaking inspiration!!! @ChristianLeeMMA you showed the whole world why you are the true CHAMP! What an incredible second round TKO! 👊🏼💥 So so proud of you bro!!! ❤️Your performance last night motivates me that much more to get that second belt!! 🏆🏆 #ANDNEW x2 🙌🏼 https://t.co/cIPef5plM8

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak