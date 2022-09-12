“I don’t plan on letting the belt go anywhere” - Christian Lee is keeping the lightweight world title to himself

'The Warrior' Christian Lee just recaptured his ONE lightweight World Championship title when he TKO'd Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160. This was a revenge fight for the Singaporean-American fighter.

Lee earned this world title in 2019 when he defeated Japanese MMA legend, Shinya Aoki. 'The Warrior' would go on to defend this crown in two bouts, both via first-round TKO, and then lose his ONE gold to the South Korean fighter Ok.

At ONE 160, the 24-year-old Lee took his revenge and took his lightweight crown back with an impressive TKO stoppage over Ok Rae Yoon. Having lost the world title and recaptured it, Lee says he never wants to lose it again.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Christian Lee said:

"I’m gonna be training harder than ever every fight making sure that no matter who it is coming for that title I’m gonna be in the best shape of my life, I’m gonna be the most prepared I’ve ever been and I don’t plan on letting the belt go anywhere."

'The Warrior' Lee has many ONE Championship accolades to his name. He is a two-time ONE lightweight world champion and a ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Champion. In this interview, he said he may be looking to go up in weight class to capture a second ONE world title at welterweight.

Christian Lee talks want one more fight in 2022

The ONE Championship star has a list of contenders in his lightweight division who will soon be aiming for his crown. ‘The Warrior’ Lee told SCMP MMA that he would like at least one more fight this year, however, it may be in a different weight class. He said:

"I wanna stay active, thankfully I have no injuries coming off of my last fight so I’m gonna be back in the gym I’m gonna be training waiting for a fight and I think I’ll be back again before the end of the year."

The Singaporean-American fighter said he is interested in earning double champ status by going up in weight and capturing ONE gold at welterweight. He is aiming to face the ONE welterweight world title held by 'Brazen' Kiamrian Abbasov.

"If everything goes to plan I would love to make that happen, definitely by the end of the year fighting for the welterweight title."

Watch the full interview with Christian Lee below:

