“He’s got to defend his welterweight title” - Christian Lee in talks for potential bout with Kiamrian Abbasov

Christian Lee recaptured the ONE lightweight world championship in spectacular fashion at ONE 160 in August. Returning to the circle for the first time since dropping the title to Ok Rae Yoon in a controversial decision, ‘The Warrior’ was determined to keep things out of the hands of the judges in their second meeting.

Lee did exactly that, finishing Ok Rae Yoon one minute into the second round via knockout.

Once again the lightweight world champion, Christian Lee is now looking to his next challenge. Speaking to South China Moring Post, ‘The Warrior’ confirmed that he has his eyes on becoming a two-division world champion. If all things go Lee’s way, he will meet Kiamrian Abbasov for the welterweight world title.

“I would love to go to welterweight and fight Kiamrian Abbasov for his title that’s definitely something I’ve been wanting to do for a while so I’ll be training for that I’ll be preparing hopefully we can get that fight lined up.”

When asked if he had spoken to ONE Championship about the potential match-up, Lee confirmed that he had expressed a desire to face Abbasov.

“We’ve been in talks and you know I think I just want to see what Kiamrian Abbasov has to say I know he just went up for his last fight to try and get the middleweight belt but now he’s got to defend his welterweight title. I don’t really see anyone in the welterweight division who’s next in line for a title shot. If he’s gotta stay busy I’d be more than happy to fill that slot.”

Check out the full interview below:

Christian Lee wants one more fight before the end of 2022

Following his spectacular showing in the ONE 160 main event, Christian Lee is once again a world champion. Though he’s earned it, ‘The Warrior’ has no interest in sitting on the sidelines. Speaking to SCMP, Lee expressed his desire to get back into the circle one more time before the end of the year.

"I want to stay active. Thankfully, I have no injuries coming off of my last fight so I’m gonna be back in the gym I’m gonna be training waiting for a fight and I think I’ll be back again before the end of the year."

It remains to be seen if Christian Lee will get his wish to face Kiamrian Abbasov for the welterweight world championship. Given his impressive performance against Ok Rae Yoon, the promotion may opt to reward Lee with an opportunity to add another world title to his resume. Only time will tell.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew