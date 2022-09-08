“I want to stay active” - Christian Lee looking for at least one more match in 2022, aims for welterweight gold

ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee is surely happy following his recent TKO win, but he isn't satisfied yet. The Singaporean-American fighter says he wants one more fight this year.

Lee is coming off an emphatic victory where he avenged his split decision loss against OK Rae Yoon and reclaimed the lightweight crown. At ONE 160, 'The Warrior' earned a second-round TKO stoppage over Ok Rae Yoon.

Speaking to SCMP MMA, the 24-year-old athlete said he is not done with 2022 and wants at least one more fight this year. The reigning lightweight king explained,

"I want to stay active, thankfully I have no injuries coming off of my last fight so I’m gonna be back in the gym I’m gonna be training waiting for a fight and I think I’ll be back again before the end of the year."

However, instead of facing a top contender in his division, 'The Warrior' said that he intends to go up in weight and challenge for the ONE Welterweight World Championship currently held by 'Brazen' Kiamrian Abbasov. Regarding this match, Lee said:

"If everything goes to plan I would love to make that happen, definitely by the end of the year fighting for the welterweight title."

Watch the full interview with Christian Lee below:

Christian Lee on getting revenge

Headlining ONE 160, Christian Lee had one of the greatest nights of his entire life. The 24-year-old father earned a TKO victory to reclaim the ONE lightweight world championship along with a $50,000 performance bonus for his efforts.

Speaking during an interview with ONE Championship, Lee reflected on the night. He said:

“This has got to be the best moment in my career. I’ve got my family with me. I’ve got them in my corner. I’ve got my teammates with me, my baby, and my wife."

Christian Lee added that fans got to witness one of the best wins of his entire career. He continued:

“[After] all the hard work I’ve put in – I’ve been training for almost a whole year straight for this fight – to [win] in an impressive fashion, to get a knockout over a tough opponent like Ok Rae Yoon, this has got to be the best win for me.”

