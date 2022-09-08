Martin Nguyen: The only man who has ever finished Christian Lee

Former ONE double champ Martin Nguyen sits in a unique spot in ONE Championship's long line of great fighters. 'The Situ Asian' is the only man to ever finish current ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee.

He did so by submitting Lee with a tight guillotine choke back in 2016. Nguyen was also the only man to defeat 'The Warrior' twice, beating him in a rematch in 2018 as well.

Considering how dominant and invincible Lee has been inside the circle, these accolades by Nguyen are nothing short of incredible. Despite his incredible accomplishments in the promotion, Christian Lee has not been able to avenge his two losses to 'The Situ Asian'.

In a YouTube video released by ONE Championship, we see the two fights where Nguyen beat Lee inside the circle. Their first fight was Lee's first-ever career defeat, where he fell to a slick guillotine choke by Nguyen that shut his lights out.

The rematch, which was for Martin Nguyen's ONE featherweight world title, was more closely-contested. Although Lee was constantly the aggressor in the bout, Nguyen's elusive movements and raw power did enough damage to earn him the split decision win.

Martin Nguyen returns to action at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30

Since beating Christian Lee in the rematch, Martin Nguyen has gone on a bit of a slide and has only won two of the next five bouts. However, he bounced back in a huge way in March, claiming a knockout victory against Kirill Gorobets in classic fashion.

Hoping to ride this momentum, 'The Situ Asian' will return to action for ONE's second live event on Amazon Prime Video, ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III.

The monumental event will be headlined by three world title bouts across three different martial arts disciplines. The first world championship bout will be between Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa for the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship. The co-main even will have ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn defending his throne against ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix winner Chingiz Allazov.

The main event is a rubber match for the ages where two of the most dominant ONE world champions collide for a third time. ONE women's atomweight queen Angela Lee will face her rival, Xiong Jing Nan, for the ONE women’s strawweight world title in a series-deciding third bout.

Meanwhile, Martin Nguyen will face Russian knockout artist Ilya Freymanov (10-1). This bout will be Freymanov's ONE debut and Nguyen will be eager to welcome him with his cinderblock-like fists.

