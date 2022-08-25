“I’m the best lightweight fighter in the world” - Christian Lee looking to reclaim lofty perch atop lightweight ladder

Christian Lee is looking to restore lightweight dominance in a massive rematch against Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160.

As the countdown begins, emotions are running at an all-time high. Nearly 11 months since losing his world title to Ok, the time has finally come for Christian Lee to prove he’s the legitimate ONE lightweight champion of the world.

With ONE 160 upon us, Lee addressed his championship status in a promotional video released by ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and retorted:

“I have the most wins, the most finishes, and the most knockouts in ONE Championship history. Even with one bad loss I still feel in my mind that I’m the best lightweight fighter in the world.”

“I know Ok Rae Yoon thinks that he’s gonna show up and be a much better fighter than he was on that night but in my opinion, it’s going to be very much of the same.”

The only other competitors ‘The Warrior’ ever lost to were Edward Kelly in 2018, and then twice to Martin Nguyen in 2016 and 2018. After nearly 4 years of winning, it’s no wonder Christian Lee hasn’t gotten over his loss against Ok.

However, a lot can change in a year. Ok might not be the same fighter as he was before. And just like Lee, the South Korean striker has focused on the areas where he needs the most improvement. At the end of the day, fans and pundits alike are expecting to see two very different performances come fight night at ONE 160.

Christian Lee says there’s no need for trilogy with OK Rae Yoon, promises to finish rival before final bell

Following the messy aftermath of his first meeting with Ok Rae Yoon, Christian Lee knows better than to leave the decision up to the judges in their upcoming rematch.

As Lee stated in the aforementioned quote above, the United MMA representative is indeed one of the best lightweights under the ONE banner. He has an astounding 93% finishing rate which means he has what it takes to end the bout early.

If he can accomplish that feat and then some, the Singaporean-American feels confident there wouldn’t be a need for a trilogy.

Christian Lee told ONE:

“I definitely believe that I’m going to win this fight. If it is a close decision I can see how they can set up a trilogy fight, but if the fight goes how I plan on it going – I’m going to take him out quick and finish him – then there’s going to be no need for a rematch.”

