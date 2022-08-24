ONE 160 preview and predictions: Ok Rae Yoon vs. Christian Lee

Ok Rae Yoon (right) and Christian Lee (left).

A fiery rivalry could see its end in the main event of ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II.

ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon is out to prove that he is the rightful king of the lightweight division come his rematch with Christian Lee on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Lee, meanwhile, wants to show that the belt should have remained in his possession and is looking to put together a most convincing victory over Ok this time around.

Both fighters have laid claim to not only the victory in their first match at ONE: Revolution in September 2021, but to the ONE lightweight world title itself.

With such a deeply rooted storyline behind their golden feud, expect the fight between these two polar opposites to produce some of the best mixed martial arts action in recent memory.

Will Christian Lee embark on his second reign as lightweight king, or will Ok Rae Yoon establish his legacy at ONE 160? Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship team has tried to answer both of those questions.

Atilano Diaz: Christian Lee via KO

I am of the mindset that Christian Lee did enough to win the first fight. I agree with the Lee family's sentiments that Christian dominated every scoring category, and I thought he hurt Ok Rae Yoon at least twice.

Meanwhile, Ok didn’t do anything of note and was content in going to a decision. Body language is everything, and it looked like Ok thought he lost that fight when the decision was read. Ok is big and durable, but Lee will be wise to it this time around. It may take him a couple of rounds, but Lee will get the job done at ONE 160.

Ben Imperial: Christian Lee via KO or submission

Ok looks like he knows something that most people don’t as he walks around with an aura of confidence heading into the rematch with Christian Lee. However, Christian has been asking for this match for the longest time, and he’s not about to waste his opportunity to back up everything he said from the end of the first fight until now.

I firmly believe that we will see another level of Christian Lee’s powers when he once again steps into the circle with Ok. As durable as the South Korean was in their first matchup, I think Christian will break him down and claim either a second-round TKO or a fourth-round submission in the main event of ONE 160.

Duane Lucas Pascua: Christian Lee via KO

Lee will come out guns blazing and overwhelm the South Korean from the get-go at ONE 160. This one boils down to who takes the center of the circle first. Lee will most likely take the aggressive route and will keep Ok on the backpedal. The Singaporean-American will eventually overwhelm Ok enough to land his killing blow.

James De Rosario: Christian Lee via KO

Christian Lee's appetite to reclaim his throne can only mean one thing for the current divisional king – danger. The young lion knows he dominated large fragments of the first fight, and with a bit of tidying up by his dad and a proper training camp, there is going to be no way Ok Rae Yoon can upset ‘The Warrior’ in the rematch.

A locked and loaded Lee is a scary prospect for anyone to face, and I expect him to triumph past the South Korean via KO in round two at ONE 160.

Vince Richards: Ok Rae Yoon via decision

Ok Rae Yoon’s already solved the violent puzzle that was Christian Lee, and I expect the South Korean fighter to do that again, but this time with a more offensive approach.

The South Korean star used his tremendous resiliency to wrest the ONE lightweight world title away from Lee in their epic match back in 2021. I see Ok taking a more aggressive approach against Lee in the rematch at ONE 160 and while he won’t outwork ‘The Warrior’ offensively, I’m certain he’ll land some key shots that would prove vital on the judges’ scorecards.

Consensus: 4-1 Christian Lee

