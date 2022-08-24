Christian Lee still upset with loss to Ok Rae Yoon, but came to terms with the decision

'The Warrior' Christian Lee was seething after he lost the ONE lightweight world title to Ok Rae Yoon in 2021. The Singaporean-American fighter demanded an instant rematch to reclaim his lost throne.

It has been nearly a year since Lee and Ok had their legendary showdown and 'The Warrior' has had time to reflect on the bout. In an interview with ONE, he explained that while the loss is upsetting to think about, he's come to terms with it.

"I was upset that night, I’m still upset about it when I think about it, but I’ve just come to terms with it now and I’m no longer emotional about it."

Lee then outlined his case as to why he deserved to be awarded the win that night:

"In terms of ONE Championship’s scoring criteria, No.1 is near finish, No.2 is damage, No.3 goes to aggression. I think I clearly won all three of those areas."

'The Warrior' Christian Lee will get his chance to avenge the loss and reclaim his lightweight crown at ONE 160 this Friday, August 26.

See the full interview with Christian Lee below:

Christian Lee expects redemption after "good fight camp"

The 2021 match was a closely fought decision and a highly exciting bout. 'The Warrior' vs. Ok had scrambling, grappling exchanges, knockdowns, and brawling. It was a treat for MMA fans.

The Singaporean-American fighter said that he should easily win the upcoming rematch as he was not even at full strength in their first meeting. While speaking to ONE, Lee explained:

"You know it wasn’t even 50% of my game, of my full potential as a fighter when I’m in perfect shape and when I have a good fight camp."

As for the rematch, Ok has explained that Lee will once again walk away very frustrated. While speaking to the media, the South Korean fighter said:

“His strength is his wrestling and grappling but my strength, my wrestling defense, is bigger than his strength ... For this bout, I will be very aggressive, I will show the offensive side of me. I’m going to be very, very aggressive and Christian Lee will be very frustrated with my offense.”

Since the all-time classic matchup last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting the rematch for the ONE lightweight world championship. They won't have to wait much longer, with the showdown for the crown set to go down at ONE 160 on August 26.

