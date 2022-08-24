“A lot of it depends on what Ok brings” - Ken Lee is confident that Christian Lee will overcome Ok Rae Yoon

ONE Championship’s top finisher Christian Lee may not be walking in with the ONE lightweight world title at ONE 160, but his father Ken Lee has no doubt that he will get it back once the event is over.

The Singaporean-American, who holds a promotion-leading14 finishes, is set to face lightweight king Ok Rae Yoon at the main event on Friday, August 26, in a rematch of their epic encounter at ONE: Revolution.

Almost a year ago, Christian Lee looked like he was on his way to another dominant world title defense, scoring near finishes early on in his bout against the South Korean challenger. However, Ok turned it up in the championship rounds to turn the tide in his favor and claimed a tight unanimous decision victory after the final bell sounded.

Ken Lee believes that they may have the same game plan as before, as it looked to be working well for most of the match. However, he believes that ‘The Warrior’ will be able to adjust on the fly depending on what openings Ok will give him and dominate the match better than their first encounter.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ken Lee said:

“Christian has the ability to keep [the game plan] the same and win in an absolute manner. Or he can change the game plan. A lot of it depends on what Ok brings that night also, but as far as Christian, he has the ability to switch gears and change it up based on whatever the situation calls for.”

Christian Lee wants no trilogy with Ok Rae Yoon

As far as Christian Lee is concerned, he never lost the ONE lightweight world title to Ok Rae Yoon.

While he said that he is no longer emotional about the loss, he is adamant that he won the first encounter and plans on closing the chapter of his life against Ok with a decisive finish.

In an earlier interview with ONE Championship, Lee said being tied 1-1 after their rematch wouldn’t matter if he can get the finish against the Team Mad representative.

Christian Lee said:

“I definitely believe that I’m going to win this fight. If it is a close decision I can see how they can set up a trilogy fight, but if the fight goes how I plan on it going – I’m going to take him out quick and finish him – then there’s going to be no need for a rematch.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew