Kiamrian Abbasov calls out former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang

ONE welterweight world champion, Kiamrian Abbasov, is calling for his next fight. There are no easy opponents on the radar for the champion, and he wants 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang next.

On Instagram, 'Brazen' called out the former two-division world champion:

“Hey [Aung La N Sang] bro, what are your plans for August 26-27? we have unfinished business!"

The Kyrgyzstani fighter Abbasov was able to capture the ONE welterweight world title in 2019 after earning a unanimous decision victory over then-champion Zebaztian Kadestam. In 2020, he successfully defended his strap against James Nakashima, giving the American his first career loss.

Aung La N Sang has had a storied and decorated career in ONE Championship. He was a two-division world champion in ONE and vanquished great names such as Brandon Vera, Alexandre Machado and Alain Ngalani, among others.

Earlier this year, Aung La had requested a fight against veteran fighter Yushin Okami, an opponent Kiamrian Abbasov had previously defeated via TKO. Abbasov now wants to face the 'The Burmese Python' himself in August.

Kiamrian Abbasov vs. Aung La N Sang?

Kiamrian 'Brazen' Abbasov wanted to become a two-division world champion in ONE, inspired by fighters such as Martin Nguyen and Reinier de Ridder. Last year, he challenged the undefeated Dutch champion De Ridder and was submitted in round three.

On July 22 at ONE 159, De Ridder will look to add another world title defense to his record when he faces former champion Vitaly Bigdash in a middleweight title fight.

This is not the first time that 'Brazen' has called out Aung La N Sang. In a 2019 interview, he said of the former middleweight king:

“I believe if we met, it could be a tremendous five-round fight. [It could be] a spectacular, technical bout. It could be an entertaining fight, probably Fight of the Year for ONE. His style is very aggressive, he pushes forward a lot. I think we have quite similar styles. Also, for an MMA fighter, he is a pretty good boxer.”

Watch Abbasov's interview with Asian Persuasion MMA below:

Kiamrian Abbasov is clearly a fan of the former titleholder. Both fighters are coming off losses in their previous bouts, Abbasov to De Ridder and Aung La to Bigdash. De Ridder and Bigdash are set to meet later in July and Abbasov wants Aung La in August.

Dominant unanimous decision for the Russian. This knee to the orbital was brutal too.

