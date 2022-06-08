Watch: Reinier de Ridder's utter decimation of ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov ahead of his middleweight title defense at ONE 159

If you want to see the perfect dismantling of a champion, watch ONE double champ Reinier de Ridder's 3-round mauling of ONE welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov.

The fight, which took place in ONE: Full Circle back in February, was for de Ridder's ONE middleweight belt.

As far as champion vs. champion matches go, this was a one-sided beatdown in the most brutal way. 'The Dutch Knight' made the welterweight champ look like an amateur in the cage.

Reinier de Ridder stuck to his weapons right off the bat as he took 'Brazen' down early and proceeded to maul him from top position. The ONE double champ made his opponent feel every bit of the size and weight difference between them. It didn't take long for de Ridder to open a cut on Abbasov's head that led to him bleeding profusely.

Round two was pretty much the same. 'The Dutch Knight' was on top, blasting Abbasov with heavy strikes while constantly hunting for submissions. By the third round, you could already see the look of defeat in Abbasov's eyes. He didn't have an answer to de Ridder's attacks and didn't seem to know what else to do.

The final takedown that led to the finish looked like an admittance of defeat by the welterweight champ. Soon after taking him down, de Ridder sunk in an arm triangle choke that immediately got the tap right when he locked it in.

Watch the full fight below:

Reinier de Ridder will defend his middleweight title against Vitaly Bigdash at ONE 159

Reinier de Ridder vs. Vitaly Bigdash is now official for ONE 159. Double champ de Ridder will defend one of his belts, the ONE middleweight world title, against former champ Bigdash at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 22, 2022.

BigSports Illustrated first broke the news with an Instagram post:

"🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Reinier de Ridder defends the ONE Middleweight World Title against Vitaly Bigdash at ONE 159 on 22 July! @deriddermma @vitaly_bigdash#ONE159 | 22 July"

Check out the Instagram post below:

The fight comes on the heels of de Ridder's excellent showing against grappling legend Andre Galvao in ONE X and Bigdash's trilogy win against Aung La N Sang in ONE: Full Circle.

This showdown will surely be interesting as Bigdash has had significant championship experience and will pose new problems that de Ridder may not have dealt with before. July 22 coudn't come any sooner.

