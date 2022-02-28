Christian Lee opens up on fatherhood, shares how he perfectly balances training and family time 

Christian Lee understands that it is a tough task to be one of the most dominant fighters and to balance that with personal life.

That is something he discovered after welcoming his daughter, Alia Mae, to the world with wife Katie Allison Lee back in May 2021.

The United MMA and Evolve MMA fighter wants his lightweight world title back from South Korean fighter Ok Rae Yoon, but he is not willing to completely sacrifice his family time to regain the golden strap. To Christian Lee, he views the two as equally important.

The 23-year-old Singaporean-American told ONE in an exclusive interview:

“It does take a little bit of getting used to if you want to do it as effectively as possible. And for me, I'd never want to take any time away from spending time with my daughter.”

In fact, the athlete with the most finishes in ONE history offered that he has made a few adjustments to his training regime, all thanks to his supportive wife who is ever-present to assist him with everything he needs throughout a training camp or at their lovely home in Hawaii.

“So, I switched up my lifting workout to be in the morning before she wakes up. And then from there, when she wakes up. My wife and my daughter come to the gym with me. I train then to go back home and, you know, just get to really spend the rest of the day with her. So, I'm still working, still staying sharp, but also having a lot of time to spend with my daughter. So, it's a good balance."

How Christian Lee spends time with his daughter at home

Like any loving father out there, Christian Lee is ready to do whatever he can to ensure his daughter Alia Mae grows up experiencing unconditional love from her parents.

When he is not busy sharpening his tools at their family gym United MMA in Hawaii, the lightweight superstar enjoys taking her out on beach dates, walks and even something as simple as a play session at home.

In the interview, Christian Lee also shared some of his favorite to-do activities with Alia Mae:

“You know, me and my daughter, we're very close. You know, from morning to night, I try my best to be there with her. So just whatever it is that we're doing, you know, she loves to go on walks, and she loves to fly up in the air. So, you know, just all the simple things. Staying at home, spending the time with her. It's all been really great.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard