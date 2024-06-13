Christian Lee provides ideal timeline for ONE Championship return: “Sometime within the end of the year”

It's been nearly two years since we've seen Christian Lee step inside the Circle. If he gets his wish, that will change by the end of 2024.

Lee is one of ONE Championship's most prolific finishers, putting away 16 of his 17 opponents inside the distance. Along the way, 'The Warrior' has claimed both the ONE lightweight and welterweight world titles. His last appearance with the promotion came in November 2022 when he scored a fourth-round TKO against Kiamrian Abbasov to claim the latter in perhaps one of the greatest comebacks in promotional history.

A month after his win over Abbasov, Lee tragically lost his little sister, Victoria Lee, prompting him to take an extended break from fighting.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following the ONE debut of his younger brother, Adrian Lee, at ONE 167 in Bangkok, 'The Warrior' revealed that a return to defend one of his two titles before the end of 2024 was on the agenda.

"We’ll see if I can defend my belt sometime within the end of the year," Lee said. "I’d be very happy to do so."

Adrian Lee thanks Christian Lee and their father for supporting him ahead of ONE 167 debut

Though he hasn't competed in quite some time, Christian Lee has stayed busy, preparing 18-year-old prospect Adrian Lee ahead of his professional mixed martial arts debut inside the sold-out Impact Arena.

The youngest of the Lee family emerged victorious in his clash with Italian standout Antonio Mammarella, securing a submission victory via rear-naked choke on the second round. Following the fight, Adrian Lee praised both his older brother and his father for their support in the lead-up to his big debut.

“It’s great," he said in a post-fight interview. "I couldn’t have done this without my brother and my dad. It all goes to them.”

Do you think Adrian Lee will live up to the legacy created by his two-division world champion brother and former atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE 167 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.