“We're more focused than ever” - Christian Lee says Angela Lee is determined to become a double champ

Angela Lee has had three long years to think about meeting her cross-divisional rival Xiong Jing Nan for the third time after the two split their bouts in 2019. With ONE on Prime Video 2 right around the corner, the long-awaited trilogy bout is near. 'Unstoppable' will get her second and likely last shot at Xiong’s strawweight world title.

Knowing this, the atomweight queen has been hard at work in the gym alongside her brother and fellow ONE world champion, Christian Lee. Speaking to ONE Championship, Angela Lee’s younger brother shared some details on his sister’s training ahead of the U.S. primetime main event:

“Angela has been training hard. She's doing great, we're more focused than ever. And, she just kept the momentum going from her last fight, from her last fight camp. I know she wants to win this fight more than ever, and I believe she has all the skill sets necessary to win the belt to become a double champ, so I'm going to be rooting for my sister all the way through. And, she's still got some time, so I'm going to be trying to help her prepare as much as I can.”

In August, Christian Lee recaptured the ONE lightweight world championship in a rematch with former champion Ok Rae Yoon. Determined to rewrite the history books after a controversial decision loss last year against the South Korean, ‘The Warrior’ delivered one of the best performances of his career, dominating Ok until scoring a knockout just one minute into the second round.

Like Angela Lee, Christian Lee is eyeing two-division champion status

Angela Lee isn’t the only member of the Lee family looking to add another world title to their mantle. Following his win over Ok Rae Yoon to reclaim the lightweight world championship, Christian Lee is hopeful of a chance to challenge welterweight titleholder Kiamrian Abbasov in the near future.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Lee spoke about the potential champion vs. champion clash, sharing his belief that his skills are superior to that of the Kyrgyzstan-born Russian welterweight:

“I think he’s very skilled, but I think my style lines up well with his style. I think that I’m faster, I think that I’m a better striker, I’m a better grappler, and you know I would love to test myself against the champion one division up."

