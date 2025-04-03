Christian Lee says his “eyes are set” on defending his welterweight MMA throne the next time he steps between the ropes

Christian Lee is looking for a change of pace the next time he steps between the ropes. The reigning two-division world champion plans to defend his ONE welterweight MMA world title following his most recent defense of his lightweight MMA strap.

Ad

In an interview with Nick Atkin for Bangkok Post, Lee said he's deadset on reminding the planet why he deserves his spot at the top of the dangerous 185-pound MMA division in ONE Championship.

Ad

Trending

Christian Lee said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"My eyes are set on the welterweight division, defending the belt there. The fight with Alibeg [Rasulov], I trained very hard and for a long time for that fight."

Lee, who also holds the ONE lightweight MMA strap, reached dual champion status when he upended Kiamrian Abbasov in an inspiring comeback knockout victory for the ONE welterweight MMA world title at ONE on Prime Video 4.

Ad

'The Warrior' visibly struggled in the first two rounds of the match, but he eventually found his rhythm in the third and began to pummel at the Kyrgyz star's defense.

Running on fumes, Lee ultimately put Abbasov away with a barrage of strikes in front of a mental Singapore crowd in November 2022.

Lee, however, took a two-year sabbatical following the untimely death of his younger sister, Victoria, in December 2022.

Returning to action in December 2024, Lee defended his ONE lightweight MMA world championship against undefeated Turkish standout Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 26.

Ad

Their Bangkok showdown, however, ended in a no contest after Rasulov couldn't continue after getting hit with an accidental eye poke in the second round.

Christian Lee says Zebaztian Kadestam could be his first challenger for his welterweight MMA gold

ONE Championship has yet to announce Christian Lee's return, but the champ-champ already has an opponent in mind.

Ad

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Lee said former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam could be the first challenger to his 185-pound strap.

Lee said:

"I think so. He’s been waiting patiently. I don’t know when he’s fighting next but I’m planning to defend my welterweight belt and if he wants to step up - and I’m sure that he would - then I think that fight will be the next one."

Kadestam, 34, held the welterweight MMA throne from November 2018 when he beat Tyler McGuire for the vacant belt before losing the gold to Abbasov in October 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.