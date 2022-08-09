Watch: Young Christian Lee shows off strength with monster suplex

Former ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee maintains incredible strength. His opponents are continuously surprised by his fortitude and the power he has in grappling.

He was only 17 years old in his second ONE Championship fight in 2016, during which he launched a surprised Egyptian-born Mahmoud Deab Mohamed through the air with a suplex.

In a recent Instagram post. ONE shared the memorable moment:

"Suplex city! 🤼‍♂️ Can Christian Lee reclaim the ONE Lightweight World Title in his highly anticipated rematch with Ok Rae Yoon on August 26?"

'The Warrior' advanced from the suplex to secure a kimura submission, winning this fight in round one. The Singaporean-American superstar has since gone on to have tremendous success in ONE Championship.

When he was 17 years old, Lee was often winning fights on pure grit and strength. He is now aged 24 and boasts many more fights and years of experience. He says he has matured as a fighter.

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Lee said:

"Definitely physically a lot stronger than I was back when I was 17. I'm a lot more mature, a lot smarter just in everything, in the way I approach my fights, in the way, I approach my training. So the time spent in this game has definitely paid off."

Check out our full interview with Lee below:

Merely three years after suplexing Mahmoud Deab Mohamed, Lee dethroned Shinya Aoki to take the ONE lightweight world championship for himself. Two years later, he lost the title in a close match against Ok Rae Yoon.

Christian Lee looking to stop Ok Rae Yoon in rematch

South Korea's Ok Rae Yoon has amassed an incredible win streak in ONE, which includes wins against Marat Gafurov, Eddie Alvarez, and 'The Warrior' Christian Lee in 2021.

These consecutive victories earned the 31-year-old athlete the recognition of being ONE’s 2021 Male MMA Fighter of the Year.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship dethrones Christian Lee to become the new ONE Lightweight World Champion! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship “The Legend Killer” DOES IT AGAIN 🤯 Ok Rae Yoondethrones Christian Lee to become the new ONE Lightweight World Champion! #ONERevolution “The Legend Killer” DOES IT AGAIN 🤯 Ok Rae Yoon 🇰🇷 dethrones Christian Lee to become the new ONE Lightweight World Champion! #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/G2yFt7M1Ue

Lee lost the illustrious ONE gold to OK via decision and is determined to take this belt back. The Singaporean-American fighter explained to SCMP MMA that he wants to win the title back by way of stoppage so that a trilogy bout won't be needed.

"But if I go out there and I finish him, finish him quick, like I plan to, I really don't see a need in having a third fight because I do feel that I won the first time around. So, it all depends on how the fight goes.”

Catch the full interview below:

Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee are booked to fight for the ONE lightweight world championship on August 26 at ONE 160.

