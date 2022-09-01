“It’s not for me” - Christian Lee swears off social media for good

For Christian Lee, being the ONE lightweight world champion, a father, and a gym manager is enough to fill his plate. While he recognizes that social media is an important part of the game, particularly in promoting fights, he’s decided it's not for him.

The newly crowned lightweight king discussed this in a recent interview with ONE Championship. The Singaporean-American star was asked how he was able to shut down the noise ahead of his fight against Ok Rae Yoon headlining ONE 160. 'The Warrior' responded:

"You know, there's a part of me I know that social media is a big part of this game now. But it's not for me, you know. I'm going to put a post out there after, thank all my friends, all my family for watching me fight, but I'm a dad now."

It's easier to block out the excess noise coming from social media if a person is not even on it. From the sounds of things, he simply does not have time. He added:

"I'm running a gym full time. I'm coaching in United MMA. I love teaching the next generation of young kids and adults martial arts. I'm constantly taking care of my one-year-old baby girl. She's running all over the house. That's a lot more fun to me than sitting on my phone. So you won't see me on social media much after, either."

Christian Lee inspires Angela Lee

Headlining ONE 160, Christian Lee took back his lost crown when he stopped Ok Rae Yoon via TKO in round two. This dominant win by 'The Warrior' inspired his sister and ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee as she prepares for her fight to become a two-division world champion.

After Christian was crowned and wearing his new ONE gold, Angela shared her thoughts on social media. She posted:

"My freaking inspiration!!! [Christian Lee] you showed the whole world why you are the true CHAMP! What an incredible second round TKO! 👊🏼💥 So so proud of you bro!!! ❤️ Your performance last night motivates me that much more to get that second belt!! 🏆🏆

The next bout in the Lee family will be Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan III which headlines ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30. This bout will see Angela go up in weight to challenge for the ONE women’s strawweight world title and potentially become a double champion.

