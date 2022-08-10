“I’m probably still not over this fight” - Dagi Arslanaliev reveals loss to Christian Lee still haunts him

Arguably Christian Lee’s most impressive victory in the circle to date came against Turkish lightweight Dagi Arslanaliev when the two met at ONE: Century Part 1 in October 2019.

Entering the contest with seven victories under the ONE banner and only one loss, a disqualification nearly three years prior, Dagi was primed for the biggest win of his career against Lee. Instead, ‘The Warrior’ turned the tables, dominating the Turkish madman for much of the three-round contest and handing him his first real defeat.

Since then, Dagi Arslanaliev has gotten back into the win column with a third-round knockout of Timofey Nastyukhin, but he has by no means moved on from the loss.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Dagi discussed his desire to run it back with Christian Lee.

“It needs to be done so I can close this chapter. I’m probably still not over this fight. There is a question mark over it in my head. I want a rematch with Christian Lee. I have nothing against him as a person. He is a strong competitor. But the idea of this rematch keeps me motivated.”

Christian Lee is currently focused on the task of reclaiming the ONE lightweight world championship when he meets current titleholder Ok Rae Yoon in the ONE 160 main event.

Should ‘The Warrior’ emerge victorious, Dagi may get his wish with ONE gold on the line.

Dagi Arslanaliev could see a lightweight title opportunity in his near future

Turkish standout Dagi Arslanaliev is primed for a world title opportunity once the dust settles on the rematch between Christian Lee and reigning world champion Ok Rae Yoon.

Sitting as the No.2-ranked lightweight contender, Dagi holds a win over No.3-ranked fighter Timofey Nastykhin. The No.4-ranked Shinya Aoki, meanwhile, is coming off of a loss at ONE X in March and No.-5-ranked contender Saygid Izagakhmaev only holds one win inside the circle thus far.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Dagi expressed his desire to face the winner of the ONE 160 main event. Given the current standings, Dagi as the next man in line certainly makes sense, it’s just a matter of who he will face.

“I want to fight the winner. Their styles are interesting, but both have serious gaps. Christian can push forward, he is good at putting on pressure, executing aggressive assaults, but he is not perfect too – I made him suffer quite a bit during our bout.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard