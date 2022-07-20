“I definitely feel like my fight style is good for that” - Christian Lee targeting $50K bonus at ONE 160

Christian Lee is adamant about getting a $50K bonus in his upcoming rematch against Ok Rae Yoon next month. After a controversial loss to Ok at ONE: Revolution last year, Lee hopes that this time, it will be a golden night to remember.

With many athletes racking up bonuses of up to $100K in one night, like interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin did at ONE: Bad Blood earlier this year, Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee expects to bag a bonus cash prize of his own on August 26.

He told Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw:

“Absolutely. It's exciting that they've been giving out bonuses, and I definitely feel like my fight style is good for that. So I'm hoping I get a good performance and maybe a nice bonus on the next fight too.”

Catch the full interview below:

This is the first year in ONE’s history where the promotion has granted performance bonuses at every single event. That includes extra cash for not just the winners, but also the fighters who have come up short but displayed heroic efforts. Danielle Kelly, for example, was given a $50K bonus for her amazing grappling performance at ONE X, despite the bout ending in a draw.

The main criteria for a performance bonus is ‘gameness', meaning that the fighter in question has given their all down to the very last second of a fight. If Christian Lee recaptures his world title via a stupendous knockout or a memorable submission, his performance could well be in contention for a bonus.

Christian Lee is focused on pushing the pace if he goes the distance with Ok Rae Yoon

Christian Lee said he is focused on pushing the pace if he can’t find an early finish against Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160.

In his third world title defense against Ok, Christian Lee fell short in the eyes of the judges at the end of the five-round bout. The 24-year-old was losing momentum fast after the third round due to prior submission attempts, which required a lot of energy.

In the championship rounds, Ok looked the fresher fighter, which may have given him the edge over Christian Lee to earn the belt.

The Singaporean-American fighter is adamant about fixing past mistakes. He told SCMP MMA:

"I'm going to make sure that I can push the pace hard for 25 minutes without breaking a sweat. And I plan on finishing him much sooner than that. But if it does go throughout five rounds, that's definitely not going to happen again.”

Catch the interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far