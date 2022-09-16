Christian Lee teaches Mitch Chilson his Terminator Guillotine

ONE lightweight world champion, 'The Warrior' Christian Lee, is what one would call a "finishing machine." In his 16 wins, he has 11 knockouts, 4 submissions, and just one decision. This man does not like seeing the judges' scorecards.

His ultra-aggressive MMA game involves him constantly coming forward with fight-ending hooks, overhands, and right crosses. When it comes to grappling, Lee is like a buzzsaw, constantly attacking and hunting for submissions.

One of his submissions, his patented guillotine choke, has caught the eye of ONE commentator Mitch Chilson. Lee's arm-in guillotine has a slight modification that makes it nearly impossible to wiggle out of.

In a video posted on Chilson's Instagram page, we saw Christian Lee teaching him how to execute what he calls his "Terminator Guillotine." It's basically an arm-in guillotine, but instead of the arm trapped on one side of the body, Lee transfers it to the other side, making it almost like an arm triangle choke.

Here's the Instagram post:

"The way he smiled when I started gargling 😏 And NEW!! I had to watch this submission a few times when @christianleemma first hit it back in 2018. The terminator guillotine is an arm in guillotine with a twist. Check it out and save it for later. Who do you think is next for the champ?"

Many great athletes have had their own modification of the famous guillotine choke and somehow made it a signature move; Marcelo Garcia in submission grappling and the likes of Alistair Overeem in MMA. It looks like Christian Lee has added himself to the short list of masters who have perfected their own deadly version of the feared guillotine.

Christian Lee finished Ok Rae Yoon in the second round to recapture the ONE lightweight belt at ONE 160

Christian Lee didn't have to use his patented Terminator Guillotine choke, however, when he recaptured the ONE lightweight world title at ONE 160. Against his rival Ok Rae Yoon, Lee avenged his controversial loss from their first fight by demolishing the South Korean inside two rounds.

Lee didn't allow much feel-out process as he immediately pressured Ok. 'The Warrior' led the dance and instigated a lot of violent striking exchanges, throwing caution to the wind. While Ok was willing to trade in most exchanges, Lee's power and ferocity proved too much as the former champion slowly wilted.

Come the second round, Lee already had it in the bag and finished off his rival with an overhand right followed by knees on the ground. It was one of the most one-sided world title wins in ONE Championship history.

