“Not going to happen again” - Christian Lee addresses stamina issues in first Ok Rae Yoon fight

Former ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee vowed his stamina won’t be an issue again in his upcoming world title rematch against South Korean star Ok Rae Yoon.

Christian Lee, brother of ONE atomweight queen Angela “Unstoppable” Lee and Victoria “The Prodigy” Lee, believes one of the major reasons he didn’t perform to his full potential against Ok in the first fight was because he ran out of gas in the championship rounds.

He told ONE Championship in a virtual interview:

“I haven't obsessively watched the fight over again, maybe like five times. And every time, I tried to just step back and watch the fight without any bias. But I still feel that I won. I still go through the ONE Championship scoring criteria for their fights, and I don't see how I lost it in any way.”

“The only thing that I judged myself on is the fact that I started to get tired throughout the fight, throughout 25 minutes of pushing the pace, trying to go for the finish. I got tired. So in this next match, I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen.

"I'm going to make sure that I can push the pace hard for 25 minutes without breaking a sweat. And I plan on finishing him much sooner than that. But if it does go throughout five rounds, that's definitely not going to happen again.”

Watch the interview below:

ONE Championship recently announced that Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee will run it back for the ONE lightweight world title in the main event of ONE 160, which broadcasts live in Singapore on Friday, August 26.

Since the beginning of his career, Christian Lee has showcased tremendous potential in the Circle. The 24-year-old phenom rose to superstardom just a month shy of his 21st birthday, when he finished Japanese legend, Shinya Aoki, winning the ONE lightweight world championship in 2019.

Lee then embarked on a fantastic run that saw him nearly take out the entire lightweight division’s top five.

Christian Lee excited for ONE Championship and Amazon Prime partnership

Christian Lee expressed complete excitement for ONE Championship’s debut on Amazon Prime.

Lee, like many other ONE athletes, agrees that it’s a revolutionary partnership, one that will see a major martial arts promotion broadcast its events live on a global streaming-only platform.

He concluded the interview to say:

“It feels great. It's big news that ONE Championship is going to be on Amazon Prime. They're a huge, huge media streaming platform. And, yeah, I'm very excited for ONE Championship. I think this is going to be the start of a lot of great things for ONE Championship, and hopefully, the shows kick off well, and there's a huge launch, and then we can have more shows on Amazon Prime in the future.”

