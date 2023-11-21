“Christianity made the Norse soft” - Sean Strickland’s comment on the decline of the Vikings strikes a chord with MMA fans

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland stands out as one of the most polarizing and intriguing figures in the MMA world.

Beyond his impressive fighting skills, 'Tarzan' is equally notorious for his habit of making bold and controversial statements. Strickland routinely draws attention with his candid discussions across a spectrum of topics.

Whether delving into contentious topics like his self-proclaimed connections to Neo-Nazis or sharing outspoken views on subjects such as feminism, the 32-year-old American doesn't hesitate to express opinions that fuel lively debates.

Sean Strickland recently took to X and shared a rather outrageous perspective on the Netflix historical drama Vikings:

"I'll never understand what happened to vikings.... They went from warrior's to a bunch of metro s*xual f*gs... I suppose that's what happens when you give women too much power in your society....."

Fans swiftly responded to Sean Strickland's opinions with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Can’t name a great women leader in the history of humans… Don’t know why society fights nature."

Another wrote:

"Vikings were conquered by british with ease"

"Christianity made the Norse soft."

"I think Sean should do daily history lessons right here on X."

"Sean using that freedom of speech whenever he can"

"Can’t argue with this scientific observation"

Sean Strickland ranks Dricus Du Plessis as a more challenging opponent than Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland considers Dricus Du Plessis a more formidable opponent than Khamzat Chimaev and recently shared his insights on the upcoming bout against 'Stilknocks'.

Strickland is gearing up to defend his middleweight title against Du Plessis in the headline event of UFC 297 on January 20 in Toronto. Following his major upset title victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September, 'Tarzan' is poised for another significant matchup. Although Du Plessis was initially slated to face Adesanya for the title, an injury led to his withdrawal from the bout.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Strickland explained the reasons behind his belief that Du Plessis poses a greater challenge than Chimaev:

"I think Dricus is like so awkward he’s good... He’s so awkward he’s good. It’s gonna be a fu*king war. He’ll be a tougher fight than Chimaev... Chimaev, he doesn’t fu*king deserve it... The only reason why Chimaev gets that shot is because he sells a lot of tickets." [h/t mmafighting.com]

