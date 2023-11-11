Former UFC champ poses an interesting question to Nina-Marie Daniele and fans as Sean Strickland-Valentina Shevchenko beef intensifies

A heated social media exchange unfolded between Sean Strickland and Valentina Shevchenko on X (formerly Twitter), drawing attention to the surprising involvement of Nina-Marie Daniele in the conversation.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion, known for his penchant for controversial remarks, recently shared his perspective on Paige VanZant's assertion of earning more in 24 hours on OnlyF*ns than throughout her entire career in combat sports. Strickland, with his provocative statement, analyzed that VanZant's UFC contract was influenced by her physical attractiveness.

He expressed a view that women's mixed martial arts lack appeal, suggesting that the substantial earnings on OnlyF*ns stem from the audience's preference to see VanZant in a non-fighting context.

"Paige Vanzant said she made more on only fans in 24 hours than she did in the UFC. Let's unpack.. 1. You were signed because you're hot. 2. Women's mma is lame. 3. Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight. Stay in school kids, fighting s*cks lol," he wrote.

However, former UFC women's flyweight champion Shevchenko didn't take kindly to Sean Strickland's comments and fired back at him. 'Bullet' remarked that Strickland seems offended, possibly due to dissatisfaction with his own pay compared to female fighters.

"Interesting unpack here. That looks more like an offended kid, who got less money in his entire fighter career than female fighters do! Good try, maybe UFC will see that and add some cash to your purse next time. But for now naked is you are," she wrote.

The drama didn't end there and intensified further with Strickland's recent comments aimed at Valentina Shevchenko. 'Tarzan' ridiculed Shevchenko for her loss against Alexa Grasso and even drew a comparison between female MMA fights and children's fighting. Strickland then made a serious claim, suggesting that her employment might be tied to factors beyond her fighting skills.

Former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg chimed in the ongoing feud with a hilarious question for MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele, who occasionally interviews Strickland. Cyborg playfully inquired of Daniele on X:

"🍿 the real question is does @BulletValentina beat @SStricklandMMA at the shooting range?! 🎥 @ninamdrama"

How did Nina-Marie Daniele tackle MMA fan reactions on social media?

Nina-Marie Daniele has gained recognition in the combat sports realm through her interviews with UFC champions such as Jon Jones and Sean Strickland.

However, with fame comes its own set of challenges, and the MMA community has been vocal in expressing their opinions about her, whether those opinions are favorable or critical.

In August, Nina-Marie Daniele addressed the overwhelming influx of comments by humorously deploying a GIF from the renowned British crime drama 'Peaky Blinders.' Despite facing trolls and critics, she navigated the situation with lively humor:

"POV: Me after checking my Twitter mentions and quote tweets LOL. MMA fans are ruthless."

Check out Daniele's post below:

