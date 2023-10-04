From Victoria's Secret to the UFC: Former Playmate Nina-Marie Daniele highlights major changes in new career

Nina-Marie Daniele is swiftly emerging as a rising star in the MMA world, seizing the spotlight as a content creator within the UFC. Her distinctive interviewing style when engaging with the fighters has sparked both fervent praise and spirited debate, propelling her popularity to new heights.

Before entering the realm of MMA content creation, Daniele embarked on a modeling career that began nearly 12 years ago when she graced the pages as the April Playmate. She achieved the title of Playboy's Playmate of the Year in 2018.

Nina-Marie Daniele recently reflected on her remarkable journey, transitioning from modeling for well-known fashion organizations like Victoria's Secret to becoming a reporter and content creator for the UFC. She expressed her profound gratitude for this career shift, where she now interviews top-tier mixed martial artists.

The 34-year-old New York native posted on Instagram Stories:

"Before I started making MMA content, I was a fashion model for almost 12 years in New York, London, Los Angeles, Paris, and Germany. I shot everything from Vogue, Michael Kors, Maybelline, Nike, Victoria's Secret Pink and now I interview the toughest humans on earth and fight on Twitter (now X). Fun times lol."

She added:

"Really grateful for all the opportunities. Love this chapter of my life. ❤️"

Check out Daniele's Instagram Stories below:

Credits: Nina-Marie Daniele on Instagram

Nina-Marie Daniele addresses MMA fan reactions on social media

Nina-Marie Daniele has become well-known in the combat sports world due to her interviews with UFC champions like Jon Jones and Sean Strickland.

However, fame has its share of trials, and the MMA community hasn't shied away from sharing their opinions about her, whether they be positive or critical.

Back in August, Daniele confronted the deluge of comments using a lighthearted GIF from the popular British drama series 'Peaky Blinders.' Even in the face of trolls and critics, she tackled it all with a spirited mix of humor and resilience, as she amusingly shared on (formerly Twitter):

"POV: Me after checking my Twitter mentions and quote tweets LOL. MMA fans are ruthless."

Check out Daniele's post below:

