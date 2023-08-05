"I’ve crossed over to the dark side" - Nina-Marie Daniele resonates with fan's sentiments about her switch from being a model to MMA celebrity

Model and influencer Nina-Marie Daniele is among the most popular names in MMA reporting today. Interestingly it hasn't been that long since she made her foray into the world of mixed martial arts.

Daniele started her MMA journey just over a year ago when she got to interview the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Watch Nina-Marie Daniele's interview with Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

However, her popularity has grown immensely in recent times. With her funny interviews with fighters and her regular presence at Fight Night events, Daniele has hit it off with the extremely enthusiastic MMA fan base.

She now boasts over a million subscribers on Instagram, and her skyrocketing affinity among the fans even made the UFC hire her for a social media class at the promotion's recent expo in Las Vegas.

Fan seems to love the fact that Nina-Marie Daniele has completely switched her focus from modeling to MMA. Responding to one of her recent tweets, fight fan @DirtyWhiteBred wrote:

"Mouse lady was a legit model. Now she belongs to us.🤣"

Suffice it to say Daniele also resonates with the popular fan sentiment. Responding to the comment, she wrote:

"I’ve crossed over to the dark side. 😂😂😂"

When Nina-Marie Daniele quizzed Jorge Masvidal about Alien Invasion

MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele has risen in popularity over the past year thanks to her funny and light-hearted interviews with the fighters. Keeping up with the signature Daniele energy, in a recent interview, she quizzed the OG BMF champion Jorge Masvidal with a one-of-a-kind what-if question.

Daniele asked 'Gamebred' to pick three fighters to fend off an Alien Invasion. Masvidal was game and meticulously explained the rationale behind his picks, saying:

"Just because he is one of the nastiest athletes I've ever met in my lifetime, and I've met them all, I'm going to say, Yoel Romero. You get that guy at 24 years old, holy smokes... Khabib man, he has that style. Maybe the aliens are crazy good strikers... let's bring one of the best grapplers ever... [And] Dustin Poirier because he is going to lay people out. Even if those aliens are good at stand-up, we're going to f**k them up."

Catch Jorge Masvidal's comments below: