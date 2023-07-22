"And they’re gorgeous" - Nina-Marie Daniele continues her 'they are not hanging out' joke with Sean Strickland on twitter, fans join in

Sean Strickland recently joked about why the UFC chose Nina-Marie Daniele ahead of him to take a social media class at the recent UFC expo in Las Vegas.

Speaking to Full Send MMA, 'Tarzan' went on a light-hearted, X-rated rant on the MMA influencer, saying that Daniele was picked since he doesn't have "t*****s" popping out:

"Bro, they had f*****g Nina do it, bro. What the f**k is Nina going to do? F*****g miss cleavage over there. [They didn't hire me] maybe because I don't got f*****g ti****s to pop out of my shirt, bro."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (2:12):

Now the MMA influencer has continued the joke in her latest tweet. Daniele posted a picture of her, captioned:

"They are not hanging out… they are propped up 😇"

Sean Strickland tells Nina-Marie Daniele that fat shaming is okay

Whenever Sean Strickland is on the mic, unfiltered X-rated rants are sure to follow. Fortunately or unfortunately for MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele, she got the front-row seat for some Strickland shenanigans when the duo sat down for an interview earlier this year.

One of the highlights of the interview involved the UFC fighter's bizarre statement that fat shaming is okay. Strickland doubled down on the rationale behind his statement in a long rant:

"I think fat shaming is always okay. There is nothing worse than being near a fat smelly motherf****r, and the most human thing you can do is to tell the fat smelly motherf****r to put down the fork. You know if you can't see your f*****g d**k, you're a little bit too fat."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (1:24):