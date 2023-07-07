"I messed up, I fumbled the word" - Here's how MMA social media sensation Nina-Marie Daniele's first-ever UFC interview went 

MMA reporter Nina-Marie Daniele has become a social media sensation over the past year. Interestingly, her MMA journey started just about a year ago when she was presented with an opportunity to interview former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Before starting her career as an MMA reporter, Daniele worked as a model for some years. However, last year at UFC's Hall of Fame ceremony, she was approached to interview Khabib Nurmagomedov, and that's when everything changed for her.

While her first interview wasn't perfect, it laid a great foundation for Nina-Marie Daniele to build what she has today. After completing one year in the space, Daniele took to Twitter to discuss the same. She also posted a clip from her first interview where she can be seen rather tense.

"I'm here with Khabib he is the number one fighter in the entire world, never lost a round in his entire life. You are being inducted into Hall of Fame today, I messed up, I fumbled the word. You are absolutely one of the greatest fighters, it is an honor standing next to you."

Take a look at her tweet below:

Nina-Marie Daniele @ninamdrama 1 year ago I did my first interview on the spot: the UFC asked me if I wanted to interview



@TeamKhabib and I couldn't pass on the opportunity. 1 year later I still don't know what I'm doing LOL Khabib Nurmagomedov wants his English Breakfast tea ☕️

Helen Yee claps back at fans for calling her "boring", seemingly disses Nina-Marie Daniele

MMA reporter Helen Yee recently clapped back at fans for calling her "boring" as compared to Nina-Marie Daniele.

Helen Yee started her journey in sports radio back in 2014. While she has gone on to become one of the most prominent names in the industry, her work has started to get overshadowed by Nina-Marie Daniele.

Despite being fairly new to the industry, Daniele seems to be liked by fans more for being more entertaining. Responding to one such tweet by a fan, the 29-year-old clapped back while expressing her love for MMA. She also revealed that she once declined an opportunity to cover NFL only because she wanted to stick to MMA. She said:

"Then why do you follow me? I’m in this f**king sport because I ACTUALLY LOVE THIS SH*T! Had an opportunity to cover NFL but declined. I truly love watching MMA since WEC days and I’m respectful, or “boring” bc that’s how I was raised. I’m sorry I’m not flirty."

Take a look at Helen Yee's tweet:

Helen Yee @HelenYeeSports

Then why do you follow me? I'm in this fucking sport because I ACTUALLY LOVE THIS SHIT! Had an opportunity to cover NFL but declined. I truly love watching MMA since WEC days and I'm respectful, or "boring" bc that's how I was raised. I'm sorry I'm not flirty.

