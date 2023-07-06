"Teaching the cowboy how to cowboy" - Nina-Marie Daniele shows Charles Oliveira 'kicking techniques' dance, fans react

Charles Oliveira is one of the most popular UFC fighters in the world. Thus, it was only a matter of time before Nina-Marie Daniele, who has grown increasingly more active in the promotion's social media space, collaborated with 'do Bronx' on a video.

This time, she took to Twitter to post a clip of her dancing with the former lightweight champion, who recently wowed fans by TKO'ing Beneil Dariush in the first round and speaking in English for the first time at his UFC 289 post-fight interview.

In the Twitter clip, she and Charles Oliveira both donned cowboy hats and can be seen trying to perfect specific dance moves, while being guided by an instructor. Naturally, as with everything Nina-Marie Daniele does in the MMA sphere, her tweet drew countless fan reactions.

"you're teaching the cowboy how to cowboy dance huh?"

"Totally awesome I used to teach country dancing."

"Charles blink twice if this is against your will."

"Champ living his best life! Go get'em Cowboy!"

The Brazilian has quickly become a fan-favorite due to his generally unproblematic demeanor and all-action fighting style.

Besides Charles Oliveira, which other Brazilian UFC fighters has Nina-Marie Daniele collaborated with?

Prior to UFC 287, Nina-Marie Daniele conducted an interview with former Glory kickboxer Alex Pereira. The Brazilian power-puncher was doing media work ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with Israel Adesanya, from whom he captured UFC middleweight gold with a fifth-round TKO at UFC 281.

In the interview, Daniele gave 'Poatan' a Pikachu plush toy due to the Pikachu denim jacket the Brazilian wore, which he did to supposedly taunt Israel Adesanya, who is a well-known anime fan. Unfortunately, his antics backfired on him as he lost the pair's rematch at UFC 287.

Israel Adesanya knocked him out in the second round and celebrated with a now iconic post-fight celebration.

