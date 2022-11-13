Fighters react to Alex Pereira dethroning Israel Adesanya at UFC 281: "Alex may be his kryptonite"

History repeated itself at UFC 281 after Alex Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya to become the new middleweight champion of the world.

Much like their 2017 rematch in kickboxing, Adesanya looked like he was on his way to victory before getting caught. The Nigerian-born Kiwi convincingly won the first few rounds, landing the cleaner shots on Pereira.

However, 'Poatan' proved once again that he only needed one shot to change the outcome. In the fifth and final round, the Brazilian landed a massive left uppercut, forcing the champion to cover up. Pereira proceeded to unleash a brutal barrage of punches on Adesanya.

Check out the finishing sequence in the clip below:

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist AND NEW ALEX PEREIRA KNOCKS OUT ISRAEL ADESANYA IN ROUND FIVE #UFC281 AND NEW ALEX PEREIRA KNOCKS OUT ISRAEL ADESANYA IN ROUND FIVE #UFC281 https://t.co/Dvq8eIpUFV

After several unanswered punches, referee Marc Goddard decided to step in with 2:01 remaining on the fight clock. 'The Last Stylebender' immediately went up to the official to protest the stoppage, but the fight was over.

Pereira became the new UFC middleweight champion with only five professional MMA bouts under his belt. Here's how the pros reacted to the insane ending of UFC 281.

UFC fighters react to Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Former UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones congratulated Alex Pereira on the massive upset. Jones, of course, has a brewing rivalry with Israel Adesanya, so many could think that he was taking a subtle jab at his rival.

However, it appeared that 'Bones' was only being sincere in his message to the new champion.

BONY @JonnyBones 🏾 twitter.com/ufc/status/159… UFC @ufc #UFC281 There's a new king in the middleweight division There's a new king in the middleweight division 👑 #UFC281 https://t.co/Ts5Wsjwd0n It’s already yours Champ, Congratulations! Incredibly happy for you and your team. It’s already yours Champ, Congratulations! Incredibly happy for you and your team. 🙏🏾 🇧🇷 twitter.com/ufc/status/159…

Welterweight contender Belal Muhammad addressed the big narrative of the fight. After three bouts across kickboxing and MMA, Israel Adesanya just couldn't find a way to beat Alex Pereira.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Man had him almost finished in the first and he got finished in the last .. Alex may be his kryptonite Man had him almost finished in the first and he got finished in the last .. Alex may be his kryptonite

Ex-UFC two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo pointed out that unpredictability is why MMA is such a "beautiful" sport. His sentiments were echoed by featherweight superstar Max Holloway, who was utterly surprised by the result.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Respect to both @stylebender and Alex Pereira. What makes MMA such a beautiful game is a fight ain’t over til it’s over! Can’t wait to see the quadrilogy! #UFC281 Respect to both @stylebender and Alex Pereira. What makes MMA such a beautiful game is a fight ain’t over til it’s over! Can’t wait to see the quadrilogy! #UFC281

Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes sent her regards to her compatriot. 'The Lioness' was overjoyed to have another Brazilian UFC champion.

Amanda Nunes @Amanda_Leoa 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 Brazil has one more champ tonight! Congrats to pereira. Brazil has one more champ tonight! Congrats to pereira. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev and Luke Rockhold have already started calling out the new champion. Earlier this year, Rockhold noted that the only way he'll come out of retirement is if Alex Pereira beats Israel Adesanya and he's presented a title shot. But, of course, that's a big if.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev 🏼 Let me fight with this guy, 1 road finish him ⚔️ Let me fight with this guy, 1 road finish him ⚔️✊🏼

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, Cody Garbrandt, and Brian Ortega expressed how surprised they were. Garbrandt even claimed that he predicted the fight to end how it did.

Funky @Benaskren Holy shit that was freaking wild!! Pereira got some serious power. Holy shit that was freaking wild!! Pereira got some serious power.

Brian Ortega @BrianTcity Bro that fight was crazy!! Lived every minute of it!!! Congrats @AlexPereiraUFC Bro that fight was crazy!! Lived every minute of it!!! Congrats @AlexPereiraUFC

Meanwhile, Mike Jackson churned out a spicy take after the fight. 'The Truth' is convinced it was a bad stoppage and that Adesanya should have been given more time to defend himself. Derek Brunson agreed with Jackson's assessment.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Thought they could’ve let that fight go a little longer tbh #UFC281 Thought they could’ve let that fight go a little longer tbh #UFC281

Check out more UFC 281 reactions below:

D @darrentill2 🏻 Congrats to Alex, unlucky Izzy you’ll be back. Congrats to Alex, unlucky Izzy you’ll be back. 💪🏻

Aleksandar Rakic @rakic_ufc History repeats its self. History repeats its self.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Woooow 5th round Woooow 5th round

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Khamzat is a terrible matchup for alex Khamzat is a terrible matchup for alex

