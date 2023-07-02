"I'm sorry I'm not flirty" - MMA reporter Helen Yee shuts down fan for calling her 'boring' as compared to Nina-Marie Daniele

MMA reporter Helen Yee has clapped back at fans for calling her 'boring' as compared to Nina-Marie Daniele.

From what it seems, Nina-Marie Daniele is liked by the fans more for being more entertaining than Helen Yee. Responding to one such tweet, Yee clapped back at a fan for calling her boring as compared to Daniele.

While claiming that she declined the opportunity to cover NFL because of her love for MMA, Helen Yee said:

"Then why do you follow me? I’m in this fu*king sport because I ACTUALLY LOVE THIS SHIT! Had an opportunity to cover NFL but declined. I truly love watching MMA since WEC days and I’m respectful, or “boring” bc that’s how I was raised. I’m sorry I’m not flirty."

Yee started her journey in sports radio back in 2014 and has gone on to become one of the most prominent names in the industry. However, Nina-Marie Daniele, who is comparatively new to the world of MMA reporting, has started to overshadow the work of the 29-year-old.

Helen Yee claims Sean Strickland agreed to an eating challenge after his UFC Vegas 76 clash

Sean Strickland returned to the octagon for a fight against Abus Magomedov last night at UFC Vegas 76. Going into the fight, there was a lot of talk as to why Strickland was going against an unranked fighter who had competed in the UFC just once.

While the risk was greater than the reward for Strickland in this fight, he emerged victorious following a second-round TKO finish. Now, it looks like the No.7-ranked UFC middleweight has another challenge to take care of.

Following Strickland's victory, Helen Yee took to Twitter to reveal that the UFC middleweight had agreed to do an eating challenge following his bout against Magomedov. She said:

"Sean Strickland told me after our last interview he’s down for the eating challenge after his fight and my swim competition (coming up). With all due respect, even with his big win tonight, I don’t think @SStricklandMMA is ready to lose in food🙏 AYCE buffets are my 2nd home."

Catch up with regular updates and news on UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov live coverage.

