'Gotta go take paternity tests' - Sean Strickland brutally trolls opponent Abus Magomedov for 'impregnating' eye poke

Sean Strickland has trolled his opponent Abus Magomedov for an eye poke during their UFC Vegas 76 clash.

Strickland returned to action last night against an unranked Magomedov. It is worth noting that it was the latter's second-ever bout inside the octagon, and it's safe to say that he has a long way to go if he wants to be considered one of the best in the division.

After being eye poked in the very first round, Sean Strickland went on to put on a dominant performance and secured a second-round TKO. The No.7 ranked UFC middleweight was asked about the same during the post-fight interview, to which he said:

"Oh man, I almost got pregnant of that one. It was pretty deep you guys. There was a coward in me, there was a coward in me that said why don't we just stop this but I heard you guys yelling at the back and I was like, 'I gotta do this sh*t."

Strickland was asked about the eye poke again during the post-fight press conference. While further trolling Abus Magomedov for the incident, he said:

"Yeah I definitely got impregnated you guys. I gotta go take a fu*king paternity test after this one."

Sean Strickland believes UFC owes him a title shot

Following his latest win over Abus Magomedov, Sean Strickland firmly believes that he should be next in line to fight for the title. Strickland has been a top contender in the UFC for a while now, however, he has failed to fight for the title.

Speaking about the same during the post-fight press conference, Sean Strickland claimed that the UFC should reward him with a shot at the middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. He said:

“F*ck, man. It needs to happen, you guys. We know Izzy is on f*cking repeat, dude. They try to bring Abus. This is what the UFC said, ‘Man, the middleweight division is stagnant. Let’s get Abus in here. He might beat Sean. And I’m like, ‘Yeah right, mother f*cker. Wait until you see what happens'. Every time they’ve tried to bring new blood, the Frenchie I fought before, I sent him home. This guy, I sent him back. Every time they try to bring new blood in, I send them back. Give me the f*cking title. I earned it.”

