UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is set to face off against the emerging talent Abus Magomedov. The five-round main event is set to take place on July 1.

Despite his newcomer status and unranked position in the middleweight division, Magomedov will enter the octagon for the second time in his UFC career to test his skills against the seasoned and formidable Strickland.

'Tarzan' made a revelation that disclosing his choice to take on a unranked opponent rather than succumb to inactivity. Despite being snubbed by the top-10 fighters in his division who refused to step into the ring with him.

During an interaction with combat sports journalist Helen Yee, the No.7-ranked middleweight fighter stated:

"So here's the thing, I'm gonna speak straight with you... I always do, I'm honest. The UFC came to me and they said, 'Sean we asked a couple top 10 guys they said no'... so they said 'we're going to be benching you for like six to eight months until somebody opens up or you fight this guy.'"

Sean Strickland added:

"I said UFC, that's fu*ked up but I like to fight. I like to make money so I said yes and that's how here we are."

Check out Strickland's entire remarks below (3:15 onwards):

Sean Strickland bounced back with a dominant decision victory against the rising Nassourdine Imavov earlier this year, putting an end to a challenging two-fight losing streak. Prior to his setback against Alex Pereira in July 2022, Strickland showcased his skills with an impressive six-fight winning streak.

On the other hand, Abus Magomedov made an impactful entrance into the UFC at the UFC Paris event last September. In a display of his true caliber, the 32-year-old swiftly knocked out Dustin Stoltzfus in just 19 seconds, etching his name in history as the fourth-fastest knockout by a debutant in UFC.

Sean Strickland cracks an X-rated joke about Jill Biden and her son Hunter

Sean Strickland, well-known for his outspokenness, recently sparked controversy by directing derogatory comments towards the first family of the United States. He particularly resorted to crude humor involving Jill and Hunter Biden.

'Tarzan' has gained recognition for his unfiltered and provocative views on social matters, often sharing politically incorrect statements through his social media presence. However, it is evident that his focus has shifted toward the current first family.

In a recent tweet, Sean Strickland prompted his followers to envision a hypothetical scenario involving first lady Jill Biden during a family dinner. In this fictional narrative, he depicted a conversation between Jill Biden and her stepson, Hunter Biden, making references to Hunter's previous controversies and alleged ties to China and Ukraine.

"Could you picture being Jill Biden at a family dinner? Well, Hunter I see you've stopped f**king your brother's wife, I'm really proud of you," said Strickland. "Also, that s*x tape you made was very impressive, anyways my rent is coming up any word on that payment from China or Ukraine?"

Check out the social media post below:

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Could you picture being Jill Biden at a family dinner.



