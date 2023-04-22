Abus Magomedov Loss: Who has the rising UFC prospect lost to in his MMA career? Here are his vanquishers

Abus Magomedov, a formidable newcomer in the UFC middleweight division, has garnered attention with his impressive record of 25 wins. Hailing from the combat-savvy region of Dagestan, Russia, the 32-year-old combatant made his long-awaited debut in the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion in September last year, showcasing his skills on the undercard of the Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa event.

Magomedov's inaugural UFC fight against Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Paris was nothing short of spectacular. Within 20 seconds, the Russian athlete landed a stunning front kick to the face, followed by a barrage of ground strikes, earning him a decisive victory. He has proven to be a versatile fighter with a range of lethal techniques at his disposal.

While Abus Magomedov is a highly skilled fighter, he has not been invincible throughout his professional career, having experienced defeat on four occasions. Notably, his most recent loss was against former PFL middleweight champion Louis Taylor in 2019, which was undoubtedly a setback for the Dagestani athlete.

Magomedov's first loss was at the hands of Andreas Stahl in 2013, marking a significant turning point in his career. Aside from these defeats, the 32-year-old mixed martial artist also experienced losses against Rafal Moks and Mikkel Parlo while fighting in previous promotions. Despite these losses, Magomedov's impressive record speaks for itself, with a staggering 25 victories, including 14 knockouts and six submissions.

Abus Magomedov will take on Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC Vegas 76

The upcoming UFC Vegas 76 event has been officially announced, featuring a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov as its main event. UFC President Dana White revealed the thrilling five-round matchup during a recent announcement. The event is set to take place on July 1 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, promising to be a must-see spectacle for fight fans worldwide.

'Tarzan' is coming into the fight fresh off a much-needed victory against Nassourdine Imavov in January, following a rough period that included a knockout loss to former champion Alex Pereira and a split-decision loss to Jared Cannonier. Prior to those setbacks, Strickland had an impressive run of six consecutive wins, defeating high-caliber opponents such as Jack Hermansson, Uriah Hall, and Brendan Allen across the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

With both fighters possessing impressive skills and fighting styles, the upcoming matchup promises to be an intense and hard-fought battle between two elite athletes.

