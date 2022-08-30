Is UFC middleweight Abusupiyan Magomedov from Dagestan?

Yes, Abusupiyan Magomedov was born in Dagestan, Russia. However, the UFC middleweight now trains in Dusseldorf, Germany, and represents the European nation. Magomedov joined the UFC in 2021 and will be making his organizational debut in Paris this weekend.

The Dagestan-born fighter will be taking on Dustin Stoltzfus for his first walk to the Octagon on Saturday. 'Abus' has a professional MMA record of 24 wins, four losses and one draw. His opponent, Stoltzfus, has a pro record of 14 wins and four losses, which would seemingly make Magomedov the favorite on his debut when judging the bout on records.

Abusupiyan Magomedov announced that he had signed with the UFC over a year ago, but hasn't fought since beating Cezary Kęsik at KSW 57: De Fries vs. Kita in 2020. Magomedov had debut bouts booked against Gerald Meerschaert, Aliaskhab Khizriev or Makhmud Muradov, but none of those matchups materialized.

Abusupiyan Magomedov now has to face one of the biggest challenges of his professional MMA career to date having not having fought for nearly two years. His opponent, Dustin Stoltzfus, fought last month, beating Dwight Grant via unanimous decision. With that, he is likely much more fight-ready than the Russian.

Who was the first fighter to beat Abusupiyan Magomedov in professional MMA?

Abusupiyan Magomedov has a very respectable 24-4-1 professional MMA record and has competed in some tough MMA organizations during his 12-year pro campaign. The Dagestan-born fighter has fought in both PFL and KSW. His first loss came against Andreas Stahl under the Heroes FC banner.

Stahl managed to submit Magomedov in the second round of their bout, which was the Russian's ninth professional outing. As mentioned, the Germany-based fighter has since defeated opponents within the PFL and KSW, with Magomedov remaining unbeaten in four of his five PFL bouts.

Watch his PFL highlights here:

The 31-year-old managed to beat Danillo Villefort, Anderson Gonçalves and Sadibou Sy while competing in the PFL. Magomedov's only mishaps in the organization came against Gasan Umalatov and Louis Taylor, getting a draw against Umalatov and losing to Taylor.

