"I don't got f**king ti***es" - Sean Strickland reacts to missing UFC social media class

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is well known for his comments on the mic. Whenever 'Tarzan' opens his mouth in public, some X-rated banter is sure to follow. His recent interview with Full Send MMA was no different.

Recently the UFC invited MMA-based social media influencer Nina-Marie Daniele to take a social media class at the promotion's expo in Las Vegas. Daniele has become a prominent face in MMA reporting and boasts more than a million followers on Instagram.

During the interview, Strickland joked about why he was passed up for Daniele as the host of the segment, saying:

"Bro, they had f*****g Nina do it, bro. What the f**k is Nina going to do? F*****g miss cleavage over there. [They didn't hire me] maybe because I don't got f*****g ti****s to pop out of my shirt, bro."

However, Strickland quickly backpedaled and stated that he was joking:

"Hey, actually, Nina, I like you. I don't know why they don't call you Nina double D, but I actually really like Nina. She is a solid girl."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below:

Sean Strickland holds a professional MMA record of 27 victories against five losses. 'Tarzan' is currently on a two-fight win streak, with his latest victory coming against Abusupiyan Magomedov at UFC on ESPN 48.

The California native holds wins over notable names like Uriah Hall, Jack Hermansson, and Brendan Allen.

Sean Strickland on how Michael Bisping helped him to victory against Abusupiyan Magomedov

Sean Strickland defeated Abusupiyan Magomedov in his most recent fight, but the victory didn't come without adversity. 'Tarzan' sustained an eye poke during the bout; apparently, it was bad.

Speaking during the UFC Post Show, the 33-year-old explained how Michael Bisping inspired him to grit it through the pain and fight on. 'The Count' famously won the middleweight championship while legally blind in one eye.

During the interview, Strickland said:

"I'm still seeing double, but you know there is a coward in me, everybody has this inner coward, and it talked to me for a sec, but I got to tell it to shut up... It was bad, but it's a fight. Bisping won the title with one eye. I'm not going to lie, I thought about Bisping. I said, Bisping; in my head, I said Bisping has won a title with one eye. You can do it with an eye poke."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below:

