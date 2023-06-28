“Have some self respect” - Nina-Marie Daniele gets blasted by UFC fans for promoting Sean Strickland’s s*xually suggestive remarks about her

Sean Strickland is renowned for his outspoken personality, and he recently engaged in an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele in which he remained true to his bold and unapologetic character.

During the conversation, the UFC middleweight contender candidly disclosed his motive for participating in the interview with Daniele. Sean Strickland openly mentioned that he was drawn to her as a social media influencer due to her substantial following of 1.3 million followers on Instagram. However, 'Tarzan' also made a comment regarding her appearance.

Check out Strickland's comments below:

Nina-Marie Daniele faced significant backlash from UFC fans after sharing the clip featuring Sean Strickland's s*xually suggestive remarks about her. The influencer came under fire for her involvement in promoting and amplifying Strickland's comments, which were deemed inappropriate by MMA enthusiasts.

Twitter user @DeezNutzMM attacked Daniele's stance throughout the interview:

"You're not embarrassed? You let men disrespect you at work and then post it for all to see? How much they pay you, cause it must be alot huh? You have parents? They saw this? Wow. I'm flabbergasted."

Another user, @MCVideos001, had similar sentiments:

"How embarrassing for you. thank goodness Republicans will have you back in the kitchen in no time."

One user commented:

"Was this a bit, are you a real journalist? Vid Felt wrong but I’m just a curious fan of the sport."

And another worried fan added:

"Lmao have some self respect shorty, u just gunna sit her and let buddy flame you just for an interview?? Infront of ya man???? 😭🤣🤣sh*t crazy."

Another fan mentioned:

"It's not even funny but shameful..."

Check out some more reactions below:

Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov to headline UFC Vegas 76 this weekend

UFC middleweight contenders Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov are set to face each other in the main event of the upcoming UFC Vegas 76.

'Tarzan' aims to secure consecutive victories, having defeated Nassourdine Imavov by decision in January, bouncing back from two consecutive losses in the previous year.

In contrast, Magomedov enters the UFC Apex with an impressive three-fight winning streak, having finished all of his recent victories by stoppage. Both athletes have identical records, with Strickland having 26 wins and 5 defeats and Magomedov having 25 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw.

