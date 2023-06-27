UFC fights this weekend: Who all are fighting on UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov undercard?

UFC on ESPN 48 will feature Sean Strickland in its main event as 'Tarza' is set to return to the octagon since his unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov in January. A win could build the foundation for another successful run.

The middleweight contender will face Abusupiyan Magomedov, a streaking German, who will participate in his sophomore promotional bout at UFC on ESPN 48. While Strickland and Magomedov will headline the main card, there are other noteworthy UFC fights this weekend, especially on the undercard.

Kevin Lee will make his return in a welterweight matchup against surging Russian phenom Rinat Fakhretdinov, whose record sits at 25 wins and just one loss. The pair will headline the undercard. Below them, a featherweight clash between Joanderson Brito and UFC newcomer Wilson Westin will take place.

Many expect the bout to be a wash in Brito's favor due to his much stronger record and Westin's previous appearance being in Tuff-N-Uff as well as his stunning loss to Teruto Ishihara, whose record is a highly questionable 13 wins and 11 losses. Before them, Yana Santos will face Karol Rosa in a women's featherweight bout.

Their appearance will help silence fears that the women's featherweight division is scheduled to be abolished by the promotion. Meanwhile, lightweight prospects Guram Kutateladze and Elves Brener will lock horns before the women enter the cage.

The first two bouts of the evening will feature Ivana Petrovic and Luana Carolina in a women's flyweight clash. Finally, formerly undefeated heavyweight Alexander Romanov is looking to get back on track after dropping two losses by taking on Blagoy Ivanov, who looks to bounce back from a loss to Marcin Tybura.

How stacked is UFC 290?

The start of July promises to be exciting as it features an action-packed PPV that has fans salivating. UFC 290 will take place on July 8th, with Alexander Volkanovski tasked with defending his featherweight throne against interim champion Yair Rodriguez.

UFC @ufc Officially less than 2 weeks away from a STACKED #UFC290 Officially less than 2 weeks away from a STACKED #UFC290 🤩 https://t.co/MhUoLHNXB6

The main card will feature another title defense as well, with Brandon Moreno intent on avenging his past loss to Alexandre Pantoja. Furthermore, Robert Whittaker will take on Dricus du Plessis in a middleweight title eliminator, while Jalin Turner will look to add Dan Hooker to his list of lightweight conquests.

Finally, the opening fight of the main card will feature Bo Nickal's return as he hopes to continue his unbeaten run against MMA newcomer Tresean Gore.

